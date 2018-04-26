An initiative by Aegis School of Business –

Pune, April 26, 2018: Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom after successfully initiating Aegis Graham Bell Awards, Data Science Congress,mUniversity and Aegis Skilling, is coming up with its next initiative “Edutech Congress 2018” for all the stakeholders in the education industry.

Edutech Congress 2018 is an opportunity for all the leaders, placement heads, admission heads, chancellors, trustees, directors, principals, deans and education technology services and solution providers to engage, collaborate withstakeholders of higher education market and also network with top notch edutech enthusiasts and educationists from various reputed educational institutions.

Aegis has initiated Edutech Congress to showcase the best cases of using technology in education, a platform to experience various solutions and offerings from Education Technology providers, understand the opportunities & challenges in the Edutech field, to exchange ideas and experiences of the best practices amongthe higher education eco system partners and charter the path for institution from “why” to “how” to “implementation”

Mr.BhupeshDaheria, Trustee, Aegis Knowledge Trust | Founder and CEO, Aegis School of Business, Data Science & Telecom | mUniversity |Aegis Skilling | Aegis Graham Bell Awards | Data Science Congress | Edutech Congressopines “Education and modern technology collaboration is a boon to this century. We aim to align it in a more structured manner. Hence we have initiated Edutech Congress with an aim to bring together the higher education technology service/solution providers and the stakeholders of the higher education market. This type of engaging congress will help the future of Edutech sector”.

Edutech Congresscomprises of 6 pillars for managing higher education:

Launch; Admit; Educate; Administer; Skilling; Placement

Edutech Congress 2018 is a one day event scheduled on 12th May2018at The Park,Navi Mumbai, India from 2pm onwards. The features are keynotes, Cases, Panel discussion, Technology Demos followed by Networking Cocktails & Dinner

Dr Sanjay Sinvhal, VP-Consulting and Alliances at Aegis School of Business, Data Science & Telecom | mUniversity states that Education delivery mechanism and student’s aspirations are changing fast in this VUCA world. Edutech congress aims at providing a common meeting platform which will enable educational institutes to leverage modern technologies to meet ever challenging demands of students and recruiters in times to come.