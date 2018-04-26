Young Founder Entrepreneurs launch disruptive Womens Fashion Platform – Enakshi

Armed with the philosophy of ‘One Woman, One Design, One Garment’, Maharsh Shah, 20-year-old and Namya Patel, 22-year-old, have come together to launch a distinctive women’s apparel platform, Enakshi, in India. Enakshi offers only exclusive pieces of garments with no two pieces alike. The co-founders chose to launch the brand from Ahmedabad since it is the hub for fashion designing and also their hometown.

The brand offers a virtual boutique for women to explore and discover fashion that is as unique as their individuality. The designs on order are created by a hand-picked pool of designers shortlisted by Enakshi and then further curated to suit the brand’s style and vision. Enakshi offers fresh designs, where no two designs are alike. The company aims to serve women shoppers that desire novelty and exclusivity in their wardrobe, through designer wear that is also affordably priced.

Maharsh’s father has been in the women’s ethnic wear business for over two decades, prompting him to follow his footsteps albeit with a modern twist propelled by technology. The family has dealt with women customers for many years and have seen women’s fashion evolving over the decades. But one question has always remained constant. Customers always ask “Can we get something new and unique? Something very exclusive?”. A quest to answer this question triggered the idea in the Maharsh and Namya duo to conceptualize this business initiative. The young entrepreneurs then went about building the brand, identifying designers, configuring logistics, sourcing the right kind of garments and strategizing for the future.

Adds Maharsh Shah, Co-Founder, Enakshi “As of now our focus is to establish ourselves in the women’s apparel segment in the market. We would like to develop outfit designs to meet the demands and the likes of a modern woman, typically in the age range of 18 – 48 yr. We would also like to provide our customer base with a vast range of designs sourced from a large pool of designers from around India.”

Namya Patel, Co-Founder, Enakshi states, “Through Enakshi, we wanted to bring to our customers, fresh designs and creativity from the talented yet underappreciated designers from around the country, to ensure novelty in our selections. We came up with the idea of launching new collection every 21 days which is designed by a different panel of designers every single time, to bring variety to our collection. This helped us not only address our vision of “celebrating every woman’s uniqueness” but also helped our initiative of promoting these talented designers from across the nation.”

Each collection is conceptualized by the talented and upcoming designers, carefully identified by the company. The company follows the quick refresh and update approach and a new collection is launched every 21 days. Enakshi also promises a quick turnaround time by ensuring dispatch on the very same day so that customers get the garment of their choice sooner than anticipated.

Enakshi outfits are affordably priced between Rs. 1500 and Rs. 6000, depending on the intricacies/ detailing in the designs, material used, etc.

Management profiles:

Namya Patel, Co-Founder, Enakshi

Namya Patel, a 22-year-old co-founder of Enakshi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media & Communications with Specialisation in Film from Goldsmiths, University of London. She comes from a family of business people, with her father into real estate business and maternal grandparents into education industry.

Namya has worked on several projects in the media and film industry. She has, however, always fancied the fashion industry and her inclination towards fashion drove her to co-found a brand as unique as Enakshi. A shopaholic at heart, Namya observed the demand for fusion Indian wear and noticed the efforts required to find a good designer adept create this kind of apparel. With the goal to address these needs, Namya founded Enakshi along with Maharsh and launched the brand in March 2018.

At Enakshi, she is responsible for the aesthetics, communication and product management. A travel enthusiast and a foodie, Namya likes to explore different places, culture, and cuisines in her spare time.

Maharsh Shah, Co-Founder, Enakshi

20-year-old Maharsh Shah, the co-founder of Enakshi, is currently a 3rd year BBA student at Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar. A national level tennis player, Maharsh belongs to a family with a background in the fashion industry. With both his parents owning their own fashion labels in Gujarat and a family legacy of 75 years in the industry; Maharsh too has always been intrigued by the fashion sector and is currently the fourth generation in his family’s label, Deepkala boutiques.

A passionate tennis player, Maharsh had to quit his dreams of pursuing tennis when an injury restricted him. Soon after, Maharsh directed his focus on the family business and his second passion, fashion. He acquired the business acumen from his father and decided to take his family legacy a step further. He conceptualized the brand Enakshi, along with his father in the late 2016 and later co-founded it with Namya Patel in 2018.

A young innovator with a zeal to learn and grow, Maharsh is a born leader. He has directed three films for India Film Project (IFP); organized and mentored Ahmedabad Student Parliament, the largest youth Parliament in Gujarat with over 700 student/ youth attendees; organized and worked in 2 editions of Gujarat’s largest flea market, Weekend Window; et al.

Maharsh loves driving, going on road trips and traveling solo to new destinations. He is also passionate about photography and has used his photography skills to raise money for social causes through his group initiative “Ek Prayas”.