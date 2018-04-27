Video Marketing Company in Delhi Video Marketing Company Delhi Video Marketing Agency in Delhi Video Marketing Agency Delhi

Video has the power to explain everything. YouTube is the second largest search engine, after Google (who owns YouTube). And to top it all off, a Maximum number of consumers are more likely to make a purchase after watching how-to videos explaining a product or service. 10-15 seconds, That’s how long you have to grab the viewer’s attention before they move on to the next best thing online. So, you have a very short period of time to get the point across and convince viewers that your video is worth watching. The goal of every business is to sell its brand and product. Audiences are well aware of this fact. They know that you are going to do everything in your power to build up your image and to rave about how you will make their lives better or easier.

Video marketing is an innovative type of internet marketing in which corporate convert their already existing articles into short videos. These articles can be on any topic. It is gaining a vital place in the marketing plans of all major companies to connect with consumers, engage with them and convert them into paying customers. Whichever stage of the customer funnel you are targeting, videos can help. The objectives of educating, entertaining, inspiring or increasing brand awareness can all be achieved through videos. If you are launching a new product or service this year, create a video to demonstrate how it works.