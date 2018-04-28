Value learning should be made an integral part of school curriculum

New Delhi, 28 April 2018: In an effort to create awareness about the importance of value learning and healthy living in school children, HCFI President, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal delivered an insightful talk to over 3000 children of Titiksha Public School, Rohini, this week. The idea behind the talk was that values should be integrated in various aspects of life as they go a long way in building a person’s character.

Schools can be the hotbed for change – healthy change. Habits inculcated at this tender age can shape children into better individuals, both in body and mind.

Speaking to the children, Dr KK Aggarwal, said, “Education without strong character is like a ship without a captain. Good education is successful only when it incorporates values which are indispensable for a holistic life. While qualifications and skills are essential for the success of an individual, without values he/she will become incomplete as a person. All children should dedicate one day for value learning. For instance, Monday should be observed as non-violence in words day; Tuesday as ‘sorry and confession’ day; Wednesday as a day of giving everyone non-materialistic gifts; Thursday as a day of creativity and innovations; Friday as the day for being with the nature; and Saturday as the day of offering help to everyone. Sunday is the only day of breaking some laws.”

In addition to this, he also spoke about the concept of natural fast food which is the best. Some examples include bananas, orange, dry fruits, and milk. These have no side effects but only help in keeping the system healthy.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the President of 25th MTNL Perfect Health Mela, said, “Schools are not just centers that impart formal education, but also influence the overall development of a child. To enjoy good health during adulthood, healthy lifestyle including hygiene habits must be inculcated during childhood. These will last all their lives. Moreover, children are naturally inquisitive and keen learners. So, they are both beneficiaries of any health-related activity and agents of change in their family.”

The 25th Perfect Health Mela to be held in October this year will see participation from various schools in Delhi/NCR. The concept of the Mela is unique in that it uses entertainment as a medium to educate people about health. This one-of-its-kind event is a must-attend as it will be of significance to schools stressing on value education and those who want to start focusing on the same.

Speaking on the occasion Ms Vimmi Jolly Principal of the school said that parents need to put additional efforts in increasing the values and ethics of the children.

