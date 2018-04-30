Mortgage Investors Group Lists Suitable Loans for First-Time Homebuyers

Mortgage Investors Group is a Tennessee-based residential mortgage company that helps first-time homebuyers find a suitable loan for their home financing needs.

[BRENTWOOD, 4/30/2018] — First-time homebuyers may feel overwhelmed with the countless types of home loans that they can apply for. Alternatively, they may feel overwhelmed with the amount needed to make a down payment and to pay the closing costs. Whichever the case may be, Mortgage Investors Group introduces a variety of first-time buyer programs to help clients own their first home in Tennessee.

The following programs make down payments and closing costs more affordable.

THDA Loan Programs

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) offers the Great Choice and the Great Choice Plus home loan programs. The former is a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage that works in conjunction with USDA, VA, FHA, and uninsured conventional loans with a maximum value of 78 percent. The latter is a 15-year second mortgage that has 0 percent interest and no monthly payments.

Both THDA home loan programs require specific income and credit history requirements from the borrower.

USDA 100 Percent Financing Loan

The U.S. Department of Agricultural (USDA) offers rural loans in many areas across Tennessee. It does not require a down payment and it does not have private mortgage insurance. Borrowers must have a minimum credit score of 620, however, and their property must be in a targeted area of the USDA.

A Mission to Always Do Right by Clients

About Mortgage Investors Group

Mortgage Investors Group is an independent provider of single-family residential mortgages in Tennessee. It is committed to helping local residents attain homeownership. In fact, it has served more than 115,000 clients since the company opened in 1989.

The mortgage company consistently delivers unparalleled service to first-time homebuyers. Furthermore, it provides personalized services that help borrowers find the most suitable solutions for their home financing needs. As such, it has been the Tennessee Housing Development Agency’s top lender since 2003.

