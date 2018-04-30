Pickens Construction Acquires The New ThermoMark™ 300 Handliner To Enhance Its Road Striping Services

Pickens Construction has boosted its road striping equipment shed with the new ThermoMark™ 300 Handliner. The new ThermoMark 300 features a smart design, is easy to operate, and is advertised as the industry’s only insulated reservoir. The ThermoMark™ Series Handliner is manufactured and distributed by Titan Advanced Striping Equipment.

Armed with the latest ThermoMark Series Handliner, Pickens Construction is well ahead of its competitors in the road striping business. The company has just acquired the new ThermoMark 300 thermoplastic applicator and the FastMelt™ 650 thermoplastic melting kettle to go with it. Pickens Construction handles all road construction work including line striping and road marking. The company aims to boost its road striping services with this innovative piece of equipment. The ThermoMark 300 Handliner is the latest release by Titan Advanced Striping Equipment in their ThermoMark Series Handliners. According to the manufacturers, the ThermoMark 300 comes with the industry’s only insulated 300 lbs or 136 kg reservoir. Also, the new thermoplastic applicator features a bolt-together design, which allows for modular updates and repairs.

The ThermoMark 300 can be used with a 300 single-drop or a 300 double-drop Glass Bead Dispenser. The new thermoplastic applicator has a 4″ minimum-12″ maximum standard application die width but custom width and dual line dies are also available. This equipment is made from aluminum with bolt-together assembly and it is precision engineered with a quick release lever. The ThermoMark 300 has a wheel driven beader with application rate proportioned to ground speed. It has dual solid front and single solid rear wheels to provide smooth operation and it allows manual/horizontal shaft/reverse pitch/flow paddles. Pickens Construction will use the ThermoMark 300 with the FastMelt 650. The FastMelt 650 is a completely self-contained thermoplastic melting system that holds 650 lbs of material. It fills an applicator in minutes, melts and holds up to 650 lbs at 400°, and fits in the back of a standard pickup, flat-bed truck, or a work trailer for easy transport. The company can be followed at https://www.houzz.com/pro/pickensconstructionsc/__public

About Us

Founded over seven decades ago in Anderson, SC by brothers Harold and Fred Pickens, Pickens Construction has enjoyed unparalleled growth in the road construction industry mainly due to its unwavering commitment to quality service delivery and overall customer satisfaction. The family owned and run construction company is renowned as an asphalt paving specialist with extensive experience in sealcoating, resurfacing & overlays, striping & stenciling, parking lot paving, milling & asphalt recycling, grading, driveway paving & repair, patching & sealing, concrete construction, crushing, and new road construction. Pickens Construction serves both residential and commercial clients in South Carolina and Georgia. Reviews for the construction company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Pickens+Construction+Inc/@34.5382669,-82.7622771,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-82.6922393!2d34.5427918!1m5!1m1!1s0x88586f20b0038391:0x7c6130e6a220a3ff!2m2!1d-82.692237!2d34.5382869!3m4!1s0x88586f20b0038391:0x7c6130e6a220a3ff!8m2!3d34.5382869!4d-82.692237

Contact:

Leigh Pickens

Company: Pickens Construction Inc.

Phone: 864-224-8999

Fax: 864-231-8844

Address: 415 McGee Rd., Anderson, SC 29625

Email: candice@pickensconstruction.com

Website: http://pickensconstruction.com/