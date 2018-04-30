TIMES NOW hosts the 1st State Conclave, Karnataka NOW – Seize the Moment

~ India’s most influential business leaders and political helmsmen Amit Shah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Kiran M Shaw, Chetan Bhagat, Krishnakumar Natarajan, Ganesh Krishnan, Siddharth Menda, Malavika Avinash will be in attendance~

~Scheduled on May 4 in Bangalore, the Karnataka NOW Conclave will focus on the State’s ability to adapt to new social and political order to secure its legacy built on innovation and enterprise ~

Bangalore, April XX, 2018: Ahead of the trail blazing State elections, TIMES NOW, India’s No. 1 English News channel from TIMES NETWORK, will be hosting the first state Conclave – Karnataka NOW Conclave 2018 on May 04 in Bangalore. Focusing on what the State must do to adapt to new social and political order to further secure its legacy, the Karnataka NOW – Seize the Moment conclave will have India’s most influential leaders join the discourses and debates.

A landmark Initiative of Times Network, the Karnataka NOW Conclave 2018 will address the most pertinent issues and predicaments in the minds of people of the state related to government initiatives, policy reforms, state economy, growth opportunities, science and innovation and many such conversations that will empower common people to determine their present and future.

Themed ‘Seize the moment’, the Karnataka Now Conclave 2018 will see prominent personalities from business and political spheres in attendance. The first session of the Conclave titled ‘Bengaluru rising – Back office to global innovator what will it take?’ moderated by Chetan Bhagat will see India’s top minds like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Mindtree co-founder Krishna Kumar Natarajan, Ganesh Krishnan of growth Story and Co-Works founder Sidharth Menda deliberate on what it will take to push Bengaluru to become the world’s first name for innovation. The various political debates led by heavyweights like Union Minister Prakash Javdekar, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav and Dr. Subramanian Swamy and Prakash Raj will debate issues around the question whether this election is more about Kannada pride rather than about development and discuss issues that plague the Silicon City and how it can evolve to become a city of the future.

The Conclave will also have DIG Roopa and BJPs Malavika Avinash discuss pertinent issues in the discussion titled ‘Misogyny and the metro-a case of double standards’. Concluding the Conclave will be Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who will deliver a special address on ‘What it means to be a Hindu’.