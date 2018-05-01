Artificial Intelligence Market 2018 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Intelligence Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

H2O

Braina

nanoRep

Reach Accountant

IPsoft

A.L.I.C.E. AI Foundation

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

Ideal

Axonize

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Deep Learning

Robotics

Digital Personal Assistant

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing

Market segment by Application, Artificial Intelligence can be split into

Retail

Transportation

Automation

Manufacturing

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3147839-global-artificial-intelligence-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Artificial Intelligence

1.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Overview

1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Artificial Intelligence Market by Type

1.3.1 Deep Learning

1.3.2 Robotics

1.3.3 Digital Personal Assistant

1.3.4 Querying Method

1.3.5 Natural Language Processing

1.3.6 Context Aware Processing

1.4 Artificial Intelligence Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Retail

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Automation

1.4.4 Manufacturing

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Artificial Intelligence Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 H2O

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Braina

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 nanoRep

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Reach Accountant

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 IPsoft

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 A.L.I.C.E. AI Foundation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Ada Support

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Astute Solutions

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Ideal

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Axonize

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Artificial Intelligence Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Artificial Intelligence in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Artificial Intelligence

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3147839-global-artificial-intelligence-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)