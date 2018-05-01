Shelving Shop Group Introduces the Sagulator for Calculating Shelf Deflection for Improved Design Processes

Shelving Shop Group, a shelving specialist in New Zealand, offers an online calculator called the Sagulator. This tool helps woodworkers prevent the risk of shelf deflection in their shelving projects.

[CAMBERLEY, 01/05/2018] Woodworkers encounter a variety of design challenges when it comes to shelf construction. One of the most common issues is shelf sagging or deflection, which is the result of various factors such as the material used in the construction, its dimensions and its load capacity.

Preventing Shelf Sag with the Sagulator

Shelving Shop Group, an expert in industrial and commercial shelving in New Zealand, presents the Sagulator or Sag Calculator. Created by WoodBin Woodworking, the Sagulator is an online calculator that helps woodworkers determine the potential deflection in their shelf by entering the type of material, the dimensions and the expected load to be put on the shelf. The Sagulator’s formula is based on beam deflection calculations published in engineering handbooks.

If the result of the calculator is more than 1.7 millimetres per meter, the shelf will sag and changes must be made to prevent it, whether by choosing a stronger type of wood, making the shelf thicker or other adjustments. According to WoodBin Woodworking, the results should be viewed as a guide to shelf construction rather than definite calculations.

High-Quality Shelving Options from Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group has a comprehensive range of shelving solutions for a wide variety of industries. The company’s long-span shelving, for example, has a large loading capacity ideal for heavy items. Its display shelving system delivers a load capacity of 80 kg of distributed load.

With a wide range of components and fittings, Shelving Shop Group provides versatile shelving solutions that are durable and easy to install.

With over 25 years in the business, Shelving Shop Group has become a trusted designer and manufacturer of shelving and storage solutions in New Zealand. From retail stored to large-scale industrial establishments, the company offers products that carry a lifetime guarantee.

