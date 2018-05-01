Sullivan Building & Design Partners With Top Construction Companies To Enhance The Quality And Variety Of Its Services

Sullivan Building & Design has entered into marketing partnerships with top construction companies in the country to improve its product and service offerings. Among other companies, Sullivan has partnered with custom modular specialists Beracah Homes, Inc. and eco-friendly construction firms Interstate Building Materials, Anderson, Pella, Marvin and Therma-Tru.

Recently, Sullivan Building & Design announced a partnership with Beracah Homes, Inc., a modular home construction company specializing in custom designed homes and light commercial projects. According to its website, Sullivan handpicked Beracah Homes to provide its customers with a huge variety of high-quality custom modular homes. For its windows and doors installation services, Sullivan has partnered with Interstate Building Materials — a company that manufactures high-quality Energy Star-rated windows and doors. All building and construction products by Interstate Building Materials emphasize energy savings. Sullivan promises its customers savings of up to 50% on energy costs with its energy-efficient windows and doors. The company also buys eco-friendly doors, roofing, siding, bathroom & kitchen cabinets, and windows from innovative construction companies like Anderson, Pella, Marvin and Therma-Tru. For information concerning home construction projects, see http://www.sullivanbuildinganddesign.com/blog_20180416a.htm

Founded nearly two decades ago in Talbot, Maryland by Robert & Nancy Sullivan, Sullivan Building & Design boasts a combined experience of 75+ years in building and construction. The company provides its customers with the necessary expertise to guide the entire construction process from beginning to end. In addition to new home construction & remodeling services, Sullivan Building & Design also installs new and replacement windows and doors, additions, garages & outbuildings, kitchens, bathrooms, custom modulars, porches & patios etc. The company also handles home painting, roofing, siding, flooring, and built-in shelving & cabinetry. The company can be followed at https://www.hotfrog.com/business/md/tilghman/sullivan-building-design_32794817

