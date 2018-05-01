World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 to be Held at New Venue Spread Over 2 Floors in Mumbai

6th WTCE to be held from 29th Nov – 1st Dec 2018 at Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai. The unique trade show offers opportunity to explore new frontiers in the hot beverage segment.

Mumbai, India, May 1, 2018 — Taking forward its growth saga, the 6th edition of World Tea Coffee Expo, India’s only international trade fair focussed on the Tea, Coffee and allied sectors shall be held at a new venue namely Nehru Centre Worli Mumbai and shall be spread over 2 floors. With 90+ exhibitors from 8 countries including government pavilions and 4000+ trade visitors, the World Tea Coffee Expo 2018 shall be held from Thursday 29th Nov to Saturday 1st Dec 2018 and marks South Asia’s largest dedicated annual gathering of the Tea, Coffee and related segments. The Expo offers huge potential for appointing Distributors, Bulk orders, joint ventures, franchising, networking, knowledge-sharing, meeting government officials, marketing alliances, and overall branding.

Thanks to the proliferation of café culture phenomenon, market is growing rapidly with the entry of many local and regional players offering specific products for multiple end-users. With anticipated attendance from more than 4000 serious buyers from across the globe, companies participating at WTCE can substantiate their foothold in the market or enter newer markets. The show has become the ideal launch pad for new products in the Indian markets especially for SMEs who don’t have large budgets.

Says Priti M Kapadia, Director, Sentinel Exhibitions Asia P Ltd, organizers of this unique trade fair, “In addition to showcasing the latest products, technologies, solutions and certifications, WTCE identifies market trends, global drivers, challenges, constraints, threats and investment opportunities of the RTD (Ready To Drink) Tea and Coffee market and creates awareness on market penetration strategies – both local and global.”

WTCE supports the diverse needs of all the market players right from crop to the cup enabling new business alliances. For new entrants, the expo becomes a single sourcing avenue for all their requirements. In India, a number of Tea / Coffee estate owners are in the process of launching their own brands for which they seek latest technology and packaging. For such players to survive – and thrive – they need to adapt innovative technology, quality services and diligence of international vendors.

In addition to a display of innovative and exotic products, machineries, accessories, technologies, vending machines and certifications from the entire gamut of the Hot beverage sector, additional activities planned at the Expo include: B2B match-making, Workshops & Championships, a High Level 2-day Conference by Industry leaders, academicians and policy makers, export/import guidance kiosks, Knowledge zone etc. The Conference and Workshops impart deeper understanding of and appreciation for the trade especially the challenges of expanding online.

WTCE 2018 will be organised on a much bigger scale than the previous editions with some additional features like an upscale Display showcase, wider range of networking events, more educational content and national/international speakers with discussion sessions chaired by eminent Indian and global experts from the industry.

The trend towards health consciousness, coupled with increased competitive pressure, will further push new product development in the next five years, which will in turn boost industry demand. Most International companies which have entered India are doing brisk business and expanding their operations. The World Tea & Coffee Expo is the catalyst for International companies to target this huge market. For further information please log onto http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com or call on +912228625132 or email to info@worldteacoffeeexpo.com

Press & Media Contact:

Mr. Mitesh, Project Director

Sentinel Exhibitions Asia P Ltd | SPR Pvt Ltd

Mumbai, India

Mob: +91 98205 03876

Tel: +91 22 28625131 / 32

info@publicrelationindia.com

http://www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com