Global Public Health 2018

“6th World Congress on Public Health, Epidemiology&Nutrition” which is going to be held during September 21-22, 2018 Hong Kong on a theme “Novel approaches in Epidemiology Research and Public Health’’.

Public Health, Epidemiology & Nutrition event focusses on the various public health issues and nutrition related concept. The information about Epidemiology & Disease Control, Healthcare & Hospital Management, Public Health Nutrition, General Practice & Primary Care, Obesity & Public Health, Community Health, Biomedical & Health Informatics, Healthcare & Technologies , Clinical Epidemiology, Healthcare & Hospital Management, Nutrition & Public health, Global Mental Health, Global Environmental Health, Epidemiology & Disease control, Public Health Nursing, Cardiovascular Epidemiology, Molecular Epidemiology, Medical Ethics & Health Policies and various other topics will be learned and discussed.