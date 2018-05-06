Suzanne Duncan Launches New Book Aiming to Inspire Single Parents

Author Suzanne Duncan announces availability of her newly published book in an official launch event set on May 20th at Eltham, Victoria in Australia.

The journey of single parenthood is difficult and challenging to many. Daily, single parents encounter serious challenges as they try to raise their families. Sometimes they have no one to turn to for inspiration and advice. Author and coach Suzanne Duncan has provided insights that single parents can use to become successful parents.

In her book titled All by Myself & Rocking It! How to Be Successful at Single Parenting, Suzanne gives real and holistic insights on single parenthood to help people who find themselves in this situation to transition, manage challenges, and everything else that comes with the difficult journey ahead.

BOOK LAUNCH DETAILS:

Date: May 20th, 2018

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: Montsalvat, 7 Hillcrest Avenue, Eltham VIC 3095

“I am inviting the general public and Australian media professionals for the book launch,” says Suzanne, while adding that the guest speaker at the event will be Cameron James Miller, CEO of The Shaun Miller Foundation.

All by Myself & Rocking It! is a book that has been written by a person who has walked the journey of single parenthood. Suzanne Duncan, who holds a degree in science and a graduate diploma in education, tragically lost her husband in 2011, and since then she has been raising her children on her own. In the book, she shares her journey, inspiring others through her own personal experiences with the challenges that single parents go through every single day. Suzanne says that the two attributes that have helped her to sail through life as a single parent are flexibility and patience. She recommends establishing a solid and open relationship with your children, and encouraging them to boost their self-esteem. She adds that as a parent, one ought to be mindful, self-aware, and always seek constant growth.

Those who have read All by Myself & Rocking It! describe it as a great book that every single parent should read to overcome the challenges they face while raising their family alone.

For more information, visit her website at http://discoverywithin.com.au.

About Suzanne Duncan

Suzanne Duncan operates a coaching consultancy, called Discovery Within. She helps clients rediscover their potential, embrace their learning opportunities, and to generate positive relationships. Her inspiration to help others, especially single parents, comes from her own very personal awareness of the challenges facing all parents today.

