Bio Plasticizers Market Information by Type by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2022

Bio Plasticizers Market:

Globally, the Market for Bio Plasticizers is growing at a CAGR of 10.02% during forecasted period (2016-2022). Bio Plasticizers is a molecule that improves the fluidity and plasticity of polymeric material namely, plastics, paint and adhesive. In order to achieve this, two different solutions are used, the internal plasticization and the external plasticization. Bio Plasticizers have found vast application in various industries including, packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction & others. Among the non-petroleum-based plasticizers, bio-based plasticizers are the most promising materials for flexible PVC due to its environmental and renewable characteristics, but also its low toxicity and public acceptance. Citrate-based plasticizers and epoxidized soybean oil (ESO) are the most commonly used bio-based plasticizers. Additionally, Recently EU has forbidden the di-octyl phthalate use in plastics used for the production of toys and PVC food packaging owing to this the recent increasing request for new economically sustainable chemical products, bio-plasticizers have been developed.

Globally, Bio Plasticizers Market was valued at USD 908 Million in 2016 and is likely to reach USD 1,900 million in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 10.02% between 2016 and 2022. North America region was the leading bio plasticizers market with an estimated highest market size and is projected to touch down million tons in 2017. The U.S. has represented the largest market in 2015 and is expected to reach in millions by 2022 due to stringent regulation, technological advancement and increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride are the key drives in this region.

Middle East and Africa are emerging region in this market. Asia-pacific is one of the fastest growing market due to pharmaceuticals and packaging industries. Asia-pacific is one of the fastest growing region in packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction.

Market Trend Influence:

Data integration and capabilities are analyzed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of Bio Plasticizers Market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of Bio Plasticizers Market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

The ongoing market trends of Bio Plasticizers Market and the key factors impacting the growth prospects are elucidated. With increase in the trend, the factors affecting the trend are mentioned with perfect reasons. Top manufactures, price, revenue, market share are explained to give a depth of idea on the competitive side.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The report offers extensive bio plasticizers market analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth.

Market projections are included along with the impacting factors from 2014 to 2022.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key market segments demonstrate the consumption of bio plasticizers in varied applications across different end-user industries.

Winning strategies segment highlights the business practices adopted by leading players across various geographies.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company,

Bioamber Inc.,

Vertellus Specialties Inc.,

Danisco Us Inc.,

Solvay S.A.,

Polyone Corporation,

Emery Oleochemicals Llc,

Myriant Corporation,

Evonik Industries,

Matrica Spa,

Lanxess Ag.

