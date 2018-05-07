Bioactive Ingredients Market By Market Data Forecast (2016–2021)

Bioactive Ingredients Market was worth $24.9 billion in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.1%, to reach $35.09 billion by 2021. Bioactive ingredients improve several metabolic activities and have advantageous effects on many lifestyle related diseases. Bioactive compounds are broadly used due to its superior quality essential for cure of diseases. These mixtures can easily cure chronic or incurable diseases such as diabetes, cancer (at initial stages) and arthritis. Bioactive food categories have been gaining substantial attention due to aforementioned health benefit propositions.

Browse For Full Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-bioactive-ingredients-market-1197/

Bioactive industry is continuously expanding because of augmented consumer awareness and health related fears. Factor such as elderly population is creating market opportunities for bioactive ingredients globally. The enhancement in the quality of ingredients with clinically approved ingredients and products arriving into the market is attaining trust of the consumers and is a major factor driving the bioactive ingredients market. In most of the countries, people are not aware of the idea of functional food and beverages which is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-bioactive-ingredients-market-1197/request-sample

Global market for Bioactive Ingredients is segmented by type into Prebiotics, Probiotics, Amino Acids, Peptides and Proteins, Omega 3 & Structured Lipids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Minerals, Vitamins, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Carotenoids & Antioxidants and Other Bioactive Ingredients. The bioactive ingredients market is segregated by application into Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Nutrition and Personal Care. Phytochemicals & plant extracts demonstrate to be the most accepted ingredients with the highest probable growth rate while functional beverages segment is attracting the health-conscious people.

Inquire Before Buy @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/global-bioactive-ingredients-market-1197/inquire

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle-East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading market with growing population, urbanization, and disposable income in countries such as India and China.

Buy Now @ https://www.marketdataforecast.com/cart/buy-now/global-bioactive-ingredients-market-1197

Some of the key players functional in bioactive ingredients market consist of Arla Foods, Ingredion Incorporated Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., FMC Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company and Roquette.

About Market Data Forecast:

Market Data Forecast is a firm working in the area of market research and business intelligence. With rich experience in research across various business domains, they cater to the needs of both individual and corporate clients. From all-encompassing umbrella markets to extremely specific niche markets covering all the major regions across the globe as part of the research scope, their research services offer one of a kind specialities with competitive pricing options. For more info kindly visit, www.marketdataforecast.com

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com