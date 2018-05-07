Diesel power engine Market Segmentation, Size & Top Key Player | Forecast 2018 – 2023.

Global Diesel Power Engine Market, to experience significant growth during the forecast period

Global Diesel power engine Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2023. The Global Diesel power engine Market is expected to grow at~ 5.5% CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content & market synopsis on “Global Diesel Power Engine Market Information from 2017 to 2023.“

The diesel engine is an internal-combustion engine wherein air is compressed to a sufficiently high temperature to ignite diesel fuel injected into the cylinder, and combustion and expansion actuate a piston. Diesel engine converts the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy, which can be used to power various equipment at the end-user level.

Modern diesel engines have overcome disadvantages of earlier models of higher noise and maintenance costs. They are now quiet and require less maintenance as compared to gas engines of smaller size. Diesel engines are more rugged and reliable as there is no sparking at the fuel auto-ignites. The absence of spark plugs or spark wires lowers the maintenance costs. Fuel cost per kilowatt produced is thirty to fifty percent lower than that of gas engines. Gas units ignite hotter than diesel units, and hence they have a significantly shorter life compared with diesel units.

Diesel power engines can be used in two-stroke and four-stroke engines, as well. Also, they are manufactured as v-configuration units or as inline. Diesel engines are commonly used in automobiles, power generators and mechanical engines. They also have wide application in various commercial and industrial sectors. The diesel engine is extremely efficient and cost-effective. Diesel fuels are priced moderately higher than gasoline, but diesel has a higher energy density, i.e. more energy can be extracted from diesel as compared with the same volume of gasoline. Therefore, diesel engines provide higher mileage in automobiles, making them an obvious choice for heavy-duty transportation and equipment. Diesel is heavier and denser compared with gasoline and has a boiling point higher than that of water. Moreover, diesel engines are attracting greater attention due to higher efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

A diesel engine compresses only air, and the ratio can be high. It compresses air at the ratio of 14:1 up to 25:1, whereas the compression ratio of a gasoline engine is between 8:1 and 12:1. This makes the diesel engine more efficient and effective while performing power generating applications. Growing demand for heavy-end equipment across several industries is expected to be the prime driving factor for diesel engine market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Diesel Power Engine Market, is expected to have the highest CAGR.

The global diesel power engine market is segmented into four prominent regions, as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing industrialization & urbanization in the region. Prominent countries such as China, Japan and India are driving the diesel power engine market in the Asia Pacific region. The market in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by the growing demand for reliable power supply, rising power generation capacity, and growth of manufacturing and process industries in the region.

The key players of the global diesel power engine market are Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), MAN SE (Germany), Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (U.K.), Wärtsilä Corp (Finland), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Volvo Penta (Sweden), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Doosan (South Korea), Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kubota Corporation (Japan) and Kohler Co. (U.S.)

This research report provides insights, on various levels of analysis such as industry analysis, and market share analysis for the leading players along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios & strategies in the global diesel power engine market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political, & economic environments. The project report, further, provides views on both the historical market values and pricing & cost analysis.

