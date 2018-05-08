Gurgaon students represent India at Bishkek’s 140th-anniversary celebrations

Gurugram: The students of Suncity School represented India at 140th-anniversary celebrations of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Suncity School was the only school from India to perform at the Festival of Indian Dances at the Crytek Auditorium to commemorate the 140th anniversary of Bishkek on 29th April. A team of 20 students showcased India’s diversity on the occasion by performing folk dances of different parts of India.

They were invited by Ms. L. Savithri, Indian ambassador to perform at the occasion. She was all-praises for their performance.

They also performed at International Children’s Folklore Festival at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 25th – 1st May,201. It was the only school from India to be selected for representation under the ‘Rising Stars Category’ at the festival. Among other countries that participated on the occasion were like Turkey, Hungary, Italy, Sierra Leone, Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

The team accompanied by two teachers and Principal Rupa Chakravarty also interacted with the students of the Kyrgyzstan Russian Slavic University and visited the Kyrgyz National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater and the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic named after Toktogul Satylganov.

Suncity School was selected to participate at Bishkek after their performance at Udbhav Festival in Gwalior in October 2017. They were selected under the Rising Stars Category at Udbhav Festival which led to their selection for Bishkek.

Udbhav Festival is an international event held annually in Gwalior. 15 dance troupes from eight states of India and 10 local teams participated from Sri Lanka, Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal and South Korea.

On the occasion, Principal Rupa Chakravarty said: “It is an honour to represent India at such a prestigious forum. India being a cradle of various civilizations, is an epitome of diversity. Such events are a great platform to showcase the cultural heritage. It will also go a long way in sensitizing our children towards preserving our cultural values.”

“It was a one- of- a- kind experience to represent India at a global forum. Such opportunities come once in a lifetime and it was an honour to showcase the cultural diversity of India. I am thankful to Suncity School for giving me this opportunity,” said Ananya Punia, a Class VII student of Suncity School.

“I am honoured to represent India at this international stage. It was even more heartening that our performance was appreciated by all,” said Maahi Kapoor, another student of Suncity School.

Didhivi Ganesh, a student of Suncity School said: “It was a wonderful experience to represent India at an international event. This is the first time that I ever participated at an international forum and this will remain an unforgettable experience for me.”

The city of Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan recently commemorated its 140th anniversary by a carpet of flowers, carnival and fireworks.