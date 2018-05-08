We are very much obliged to invite you to our conference International Healthcare Simulation Conference 2018 which is going to be held on October 22-23, 2018 at London, UK by Meeting International . International Healthcare Simulation Conference 2018 based on the theme Simulating Healthcare and Its Utilization across the World.

The conference International Healthcare Simulation Conference will be focused on Simulation of Simulating Healthcare and Its Utilization across the World. It will enhance in the field of medicine, health care, medical. Healthcare Simulation Conference focused on the theme Simulating Health care and its utilization across the world. Healthcare research provides important information about disease trends and risk factors, outcomes of treatment or public health interventions, functional abilities, patterns of care, and healthcare costs and use.