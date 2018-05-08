Hostnet launches VPS hosting

Web hosting provider Hostnet announced the VPS hosting. The VPS hosting company is looking to make it reasonable and easier for shared hosting web users to upgrade to a VPS hosting plans. Hostnet.lv mainly focus on highlighting the ease and cost of use for shared hosting users or new potential customers wanting to move their website to another VPS hosting company.

To help customers decide they are providing existing customers as well new customers to try any of their VPS hosting plans for the first month. The monthly trail should allow any business to test out the VPS capabilities, a useful cost-effective manner to test if your website is facing slow responses, and getting complaints from website users about the website not being available.

About hostnet.lv

Hostnet.lv offering round the clock reliable services to their customers and offer a reasonable and friendly website hosting for personal websites up to full-service solutions for businesses of all sizes, based in all locations. For any other detail, contact us on the mentioned information.

Contact Information

NAUJIEMS KLIENTAMS

+371 67 381 692

+371 67 381 938

El. paštas: info@hostnet.lv

Twitter: @hostnetlv

Facebook: HostnetLatvia