Marty Smith of ‘Craneware’ Bestowed with Excellence in Healthcare – Software Award at Smart Health 2018

Marty Smith, Chief Technology Officer, Craneware, was bestowed with the Excellence in Healthcare – Software Award for his innovative healthcare concepts at Smart Health conference 2018, held on 26-27 April 2018 at Bally’s, Las Vegas. He was rated on several parameters that included an overall impact on the healthcare industry, integration of technology and healthcare, and spirit of innovation.

On being asked about what he attributes this success and recognition to, Smith said, “It’s a lot of time that I had spent over the years both in Craneware and before I joined Craneware helping to solve the problems of healthcare. My passion has always been throughout my career of leveraging technology to solve healthcare problems, and so I think that I succeeded to be able to do that in the healthcare space.”

Marty Smith has been at the heart of enterprise application and product development for more than twenty years. Before leading the product engineering efforts at his present company, he worked as VP of R&D at McKesson Health Solutions.

Smith also shared a few insights about his latest product, “Our software is all about how to make hospitals more efficient. We are all about providing better outcomes for all. The end game for us is always the patient. Our software products are all about helping them to identify all the charges they (hospitals) should be charging for, helping them to look for supplies, pharmacy charges that they are not charging for and to help them to increase their margin.”