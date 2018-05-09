Aircraft Ejection Seat Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

Aircraft Ejection Seat Market – Overview:

Aircraft ejection seat is designed to rescue the pilot or crew members of an aircraft during an emergency scenario. The seat carrying the pilot is ejected from the aircraft by an explosive charge. Once the seat is ejected, it deploys a parachute so that the pilot lands safely on the ground. The ejection seat is one of the most complex equipment on an airplane. The ejection seat system operates in two stages. Firstly, the entire canopy over the pilot is opened or shattered. Secondly, the seat and pilot are ejected through the opening. In advanced aircraft ejection seat models, the control push-buttons activate the canopy explosive system, followed by seat ejection. Aircraft ejection seats are undergoing continuous development to improve the survival rates of pilots. The next-generation ejection seats systems are anticipated to use controllable propulsion systems which will change safe ejection from advanced aircraft.

However, there are some shortcomings in the operating performance of the aircraft ejection seat, such as injuries sustained at the time of ejection. The pilot is ejected at a high speed and acceleration, which challenges the human tolerance limits. Additionally, the other drawbacks associated with aircraft ejection seat include weight restriction, high cost, and lack of proper functioning at low altitudes.

Major Key Players

Martin Baker (U.K),

NPP Zvezda (Russia),

SEMMB (France),

UTC Aerospace Systems (U.S.),

Airborne Systems NA Inc. (U.S.),

Survival Equipment Services Ltd. (U.K),

Clarks Precision Machine & Tool (U.S.),

Neomega Resin (U.K).

The primary goal for aircraft ejection seat is to enhance the safety of pilots. The increased need for innovation in aircraft fleet and new fuselage patterns will enable aircraft manufacturers to adopt latest technology for ejection seat. The key factors responsible for the growth of the global aircraft ejection seat market are the growth in the defense budget for new aircraft procurements in both developed and developing countries. Next-generation ejection seat systems, such as neck protection, passive arm restraints, rocket motor, and on-or-off seat oxygen generation systems, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global aircraft ejection seat market is segmented based on aircraft type, fit, seat type, components, and region. Based on aircraft type, combat aircraft is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to increasing demand for combat aircraft in the military fleet. Based on fit, linefit has the largest demand in the aircraft ejection seat market due to the economically viable solution for aircraft manufacturers. Based on components, seat actuators hold the largest market share in terms of the highest CAGR, as they are a pivotal part of ejection seat assembly. Based on seat type, the increasing adoption rate of twin seat will bolster the aircraft ejection seat market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The European region is expected to dominate the market in the future, due to a large number of combat aircraft operating in this region. Recently, Germany and France worked jointly for the sixth generation combat aircraft of Dassault Rafale and Eurofighter Typhoon jets. North America is second to the European region in the global aircraft ejection seat market due to increasing investments in modern combat aircraft. Thus, the global aircraft ejection seat market is estimated to witness approximately 6% CAGR from 2017 to 2023.

