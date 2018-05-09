Floormat.com Emphasizes The Importance Of Custom Logo Mats In Branding And Business Promotion

Floormat.com has emphasized the importance of using custom logo mats to promote the image and brand of a company. In a series of articles published in the blog section on the company’s website, Floormat.com has acknowledged the convenience and cost-effectiveness of using custom floor mats for brand promotion.

Floormat.com has posted some insightful matting articles on the importance of custom logo mats in business promotion on its website. The company has advised all its commercial customers to invest in custom logo mats to enhance brand awareness. Floormat.com has published several articles on logo mats in the blog section on its website. An article titled “Functional & Marketing Benefits of Custom Logo Mats” discusses all the advantages of using these floor mats in a commercial or industrial setting. After defining custom logo mats as specialty floor mats that bear the logo or brand name of a specific company on their topsides, the article is split into two main sections. The first part focuses on the functional benefits of custom logo mats, which include floor protection, workplace safety, ergonomic comfort, and workplace cleanliness. The latter section looks at the marketing benefits of custom logo mats, which include brand enhancement and business promotion. And incidentally, high quality custom logo mats can be used to project a positive image of the company.

“How to Use Logo Mats for Branding and Marketing” is another insightful article on Floormat.com. This post features several tips on how to enhance brand recognition and awareness using custom logo mats. The first tip focuses on dynamic brand presentation. Floormat.com advises its commercial clients to design and print their logos or brand names on custom logo mats as accurately and as impressively as possible. According to the matting company, this ensures brand visibility and projects a positive image of the company to its customers. The other tip looks at strategic mat placement. Custom logo mats should be placed or installed in strategic and expansive spaces in the business premises to maximize brand visibility in order to create a lasting impression in the minds of the customers. Further information can be found at https://plus.google.com/u/0/109739922304473426835

Founded in 1951 in Etna, Ohio, Floormat.com is customer-centric matting company dedicated to the supply of precision matting products for home, office, multi-business brands, and global industries. Unlike any other provider, only Floormat.com identifies the root problem and supplies an exacting solution — Truematch — a solution that most effectively and efficiently resolves the severity of the problem without creating other downstream issues. In addition to the custom logo mat articles discussed above, there are many other blog posts covering all kinds of matting topics on Floormat.com.

