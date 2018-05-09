Global Antithrombotic Drugs Market US$ 28.5 Billion by 2023

The global antithrombotic drugs market expected to reach US$ 28.5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 2% over the forecast period 2018-2023.

Antithrombotic drugs in routine use include antiplatelet drugs (aspirin, clopidogrel, and glycoprotein IIb/IIIa receptor antagonists) and anticoagulants (unfractionated and low molecular weight heparin, warfarin, and direct thrombin inhibitors). The use of antithrombotic therapy in acute coronary syndromes has reduced the incidence of death and Q wave myocardial infarction dramatically in recent years. Antithrombotic drugs are categorized into three broad types: platelet aggregation inhibitors (PAIs), fibrinolytics and anticoagulants. Antithrombotic therapy has reduced the risk of blood clots in leg veins (also known as deep-vein thrombosis or DVT), a condition that can lead to death from pulmonary embolism by more than 70 percent. And most importantly, it has markedly reduced death from heart attacks, the risk of stroke in people with heart irregularities (atrial fibrillation), and the risk of major stroke in patients with mini-strokes.

The global antithrombotic drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global antithrombotic drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global antithrombotic drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global antithrombotic drugs market and profiled in this report include Armetheon, Armetheon, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squib, Daiichi Sankyo, D Pharm, Endotis Pharma, Janssen, Lundbeck, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Regado Biosciences, Roche, TeaRx, and The Medicines Company.

