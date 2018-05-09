Illinois Stamp Auctioneer Appreciates How The Internet Has Revolutionized The Philatelic Industry

Rasdale Stamp Company, a Westmont-based stamp auctioneer, has acknowledged the power of the internet in the philatelic industry. In a recent article shared on various industry blogs and websites, the company appreciated how the internet had revolutionized the business side of stamp collection.

Rasdale Stamp Company , a family owned and managed philatelic auctioneer from Illinois has posted a factual acknowledgement of the power of the World Wide Web in philatelic engagement and marketing. Amply titled “The Internet and Stamp Collection: 4 Online Tools That Have Really Changed the Hobby, the insightful blog post has discussed four functional digital tools that have revolutionized all the operations in the philatelic industry. The article starts by reminiscing some of the business hurdles that were faced before the digital age. Rasdale accurately notes that the internet has transformed the whole “planet into a compact and interactive global village (where) geographical and location barriers” are a nonexistent. Rasdale focuses on four incredible digital tools that have had the most impact in the philatelic industry.

According to Rasdale, Online Catalogs have really changed marketing operations in the philatelic industry. The company describes how stamp auctioneers relied on printed catalogs before the internet was invented. Rasdale laments the inconvenience, ineffectiveness, and the high costs of these printed catalogs that had to be published on various media publications to market any public stamp sale. Nowadays things are a lot easier thanks to online catalogs that are readily available for online viewing or printing from the auctioneer’s website. The internet has also facilitated the opening and running of 24-Hr Online Philatelic Stores. Customers can now buy stamps throughout the day from any place in the world. Another remarkable internet tool for the philatelic industry comes in the form of Online Bidding. Stamp auctioneers like Rasdale offer live online bidding, which is far much convenient and cheap than on-the-floor bidding, during their public stamp sales. And last but not least, the internet has spurred the founding of countless Online Forums & Clubs where interested collectors can meet and interact to advance their philatelic interests and dreams. Further details can be found at https://plus.google.com/117999151930492453804

About Us

Rasdale Stamp Company, one of the oldest stamp houses in the United States, has lauded the internet for making things a lot easier in the philatelic industry. The company was founded back in 1932 and is now very much renowned for hosting four public stamp auctions a year on February, May, August, and November. Rasdale Stamp Company maintains a host of philatelic experts in its research department to support its superior services for buying or selling postage stamps, coins, or other vintage collectibles resulting in unmatched results. Visit https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rasdale+Stamp+Company/@41.816317,-87.9773567,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x4f0ef1314e1483cc!8m2!3d41.816317!4d-87.975168?hl=en for company reviews.

Contact:

Kim Kellermann

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/