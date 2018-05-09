Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Roof Waterproof Coatings Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Roof Waterproof Coatings Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Roof Waterproof Coatings market status and forecast, categorizes the global Roof Waterproof Coatings market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Akzonobel

Valspar

BASF

Dow

Nippon Paint

PPG Industries

Gaco Western

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Karnak

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Water Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

Solvent Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Tiles

Metals

Elastomeric

Bituminous

Concrete

Wood

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Research Report 2018

1 Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roof Waterproof Coatings

1.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Water Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

1.2.4 Solvent Based Roof Waterproof Coatings

1.3 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Roof Waterproof Coatings Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Tiles

1.3.3 Metals

1.3.4 Elastomeric

1.3.5 Bituminous

1.3.6 Concrete

1.3.7 Wood

1.4 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Roof Waterproof Coatings (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Roof Waterproof Coatings Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Akzonobel

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Akzonobel Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Valspar

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Valspar Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BASF Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dow

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dow Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Nippon Paint

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Nippon Paint Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 PPG Industries

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 PPG Industries Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Gaco Western

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Gaco Western Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Sherwin-Williams

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Sherwin-Williams Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 RPM International

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 RPM International Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Karnak

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Roof Waterproof Coatings Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Karnak Roof Waterproof Coatings Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

