Alliance Tire Group (ATG) Launches a New Rangeof Radial OTR Tires Under its World-renowned Brand Galaxy

A new range of high-performance tires to improve productivity and profitability

Pune, May 10th, 2018: Alliance Tire Group (ATG) is a leading name in the Global Off-Highway Tire Business. It owns three world-renowned brands – Alliance, Galaxy and Primex. Galaxy, the standard bearer brand for application specific, purpose-built tires, has launched its very first Radial OTR range, specially made to keep pace with the challenging needs of high-pressure job-sites.

Product Features:

• Superior performance

• Sturdy construction with customised tread designs

• Excellent stability and optimal traction

• Minimum heat build-up

• Strong carcass protection and superior cut resistance

• Excellent durability and reduced downtime

Speaking on the launch,The ATG GroupRepresentative said, “Job-sites are maturing and becoming more challenging, leading to a change in the type of equipment being used, kind of material being handled, the surfaces of work. Galaxy range is specially designed to keep pace with these changing needs and help machines to perform at their full capacities without delays or downtime. Special tread compounds facilitate smooth functioning for longer cycles. At ATG, we understand that critical jobs can’t afford delays and require dependable partners to achieve results.’’

Galaxy hardworking range of tires is the optimal choice for such high –pressure job sites where business just can’t stop. These ranges of tires are designed for loaders, graders and dump trucks.

The Pattern of Galaxy Radial OTR Tire:

• HTSR 400 E4/L4

• LDSR 300 E3/L3

• MGSR 200 G2