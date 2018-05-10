Alternative to CoolSculpting Now Available in New York City

CyroVigor now offers an alternative to CoolSculpting that destroys fat cells, smooths away cellulite and tightens skin while costing clients less with no down time.

Cryo T-Shock works similarly to the popular CoolSculpting fat removal treatment, but can be used on more areas of the body. It also costs about half as much as CoolSculpting and has less side effects.

Cryo T-Shock devices use a three-phase thermal shock procedure to break up fat and help with lymphatic drainage. It leaves the skin only slightly red for an hour or so. Along with removing fat, it treats cellulite while lifting and tightening the skin.

It works by warming the skin to improve the skin’s permeability and micro-circulation of the tissues. A rapid cooling of the tissue then causes a thermal shock that destroys fat cells, which the body eliminates naturally.

Frequent cryotherapy tightens the skin and prevents wrinkles while the intense cold activates collagen production in the deeper layers of the skin. This leaves the skin firm and tight, eventually resulting in a long-lasting return of a more youthful, rejuvenated skin.

CryoVigor staff glide a wand-type applicator over any body part. That includes the face, where it works as an anti-aging treatment and can accomplish goals like removing a double chin. Common target areas include the face, chin, neck, arms, back, abdomen, buttocks, thighs, hips, and knees.

CoolSculpting may cost between $750 and $1,200 per session per clamp and $2,000 to $4,000 per area. Cryo T-Shock costs $350 per session and $1,500 for a series of five.

Clients can save even more money for a limited time as CryoVigor offers a single session of Cryo T-Shock for $197.

For more information about CryoVigor and its Cryo T-Shock treatment, visit their website at https://www.cryovigor.com/new-alternative-to-coolsculpting-in-nyc or call 212-920-7440.

Contact

Kathy Butters

Company: CryoVigor

Address: 2 W. 46th St. Suite 505, New York, NY 10036

Phone: 212.920.7440

Email: info@cryovigor.com

Website: https://www.cryovigor.com