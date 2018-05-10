Cloud Migration Service Market – Forecast, Demand, Outlook and Market Research Report

Study on Cloud Migration Services Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Cloud Migration Services Market by application(project, storage, performance management), by service type(application load and testing, application management and monitoring, cloud integration, disaster recovery), by vertical(consumer goods, government and public sector, healthcare) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Cloud Migration Services over the period of 2017 to 2023.The global cloud migration services markt is projected to reach USD 7.46 billion by the end of 2023, with a CAGR of 24.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Cloud migration services provide reference architecture and methodologies to move cloud applications to the cloud according to the organizations necessities. Adopting cloud migration services enables organizations to implement enhanced security to data that is moved to the cloud by using encryption techniques.Cloud migration services market is driven by factors comprising of increasing demand of migrating applications and business processes to the cloud, adopting enhanced security, flexibility, and reducing operational costs.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global cloud migration services market by application, by service type, by vertical and by region. The application includes project management, storage management and performance management. The service type includes application load and testing, application management and monitoring, cloud integration, disaster recovery, professional services and managed services. The vertical includes BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunication and IT, travel and hospitality, and among others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America leads the global cloud migration services market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The cloud migration services market in Asia-Pacific is projected to reflect highest CAGR over the forecast period. The attractiveness of the cloud migration services market in the Asia-Pacific region is result of increasing adoption of hybrid deployment models adopted by organizations to migrate their workloads.

Companies Profiled:

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems

Computer Sciences Corporation

Google

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Data Corporation

VMware

WSM International LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of cloud migration services globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of cloud migration services. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the cloud migration services market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the cloud migration services market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_cloud_migration_services_market

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Cloud Migration Services Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Cloud Migration Services Market

3.6 Value chain analysis and Strategic Benchmarking

4. Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis, by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Project Management

4.2 Storage Management

4.3 Performance Management

5. Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis, by Service Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Application Load and Testing

5.2 Application Management and Monitoring

5.3 Cloud Integration

5.4 Disaster Recovery

5.5 Professional Services

5.6 Managed Services

6. Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis, by Vertical 2017 – 2023

6.1 Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

6.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

6.3 Government and Public Sector

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Manufacturing

6.6 Telecommunication and IT

6.7 Travel and Hospitality

6.8 Others

7. Global Cloud Migration Services Market Analysis, by Region 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Cloud Migration Services Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type

7.1.3 North America Cloud Migration Services Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Cloud Migration Services Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type

7.2.3 Europe Cloud Migration Services Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud Migration Services Market by Country

7.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW Cloud Migration Services Market by Application

7.4.2 RoW Cloud Migration Services Market by Service Type

7.4.3 RoW Cloud Migration Services Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon Web Services

8.2 Cisco Systems

8.3 Computer Sciences Corporation

8.4 Google

8.5 IBM Corporation

8.6 Microsoft Corporation

8.7 NTT Data Corporation

8.8 VMware

8.9 WSM International LLC

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_cloud_migration_services_market