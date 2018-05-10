Mobile Backend as a Service Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

The Mobile Backend as a Service is a concept that provides web app and mobile app developers to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs and also providing features that includes user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. The mobile based application helps to improve quality of communication as well as demand for computer, web, and mobile apps. Mobile Backend as a Service is an emerging trend in mobile application development, it is also known as Mobile Backend as a Service (MBaaS).

The growth in the number of mobile applications and increased in adoption of MBaaS services among the SMEs and the enterprises, provides the market the future opportunity for the growth. The major drivers responsible for the growth of the Backend as a Service Market are high demands of smart phones and devices for rapid deployment and development of cloud-based applications. Mobile Backend as a Service is a new means of developing the mobile applications system and also has broader scope in developing, deploying and managing the mobile app lifecycle.

The study indicates that Mobile Backend as a Service is growing number of applications, increasing demand of Internet of things and the feature that delivers application resources with few resources, optimize for mobile and tablets and secure. It helps to reduce complexities in application development majorly drives this market. MBaaS makes it easier for developers to set up, use, and operate a cloud backend for creating their mobile, tablet, and web apps.

The global The Mobile Backend as a Service Market is expected to grow at USD ~$87 Billion by 2023, at ~64% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Mobile Backend as a Service Market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), Kony, Inc. (U.S), Kinvey , Inc. (U.S), AnyPresence, Inc. (U.S), Appcelerator, Inc. (U.S), CloudMine, Inc. (U.S), Built.IO Backend (U.S), KII Corporation (Japan) and Exadel, Inc (U.S) among others.

Segments:

The global Mobile Backend as a Service market has been segmented on the basis of service type, operating system, organization size, end users and region.

Mobile Backend as a Service Market by Service Type:

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Professional services

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service Market by Operating System:

Android

iOS

Window OS

Blackberry

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service Market by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service Market by End-User:

BFSI

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Retail and Wholesale

Manufacturing

Media, Entertainment and Gaming

Others

Mobile Backend as a Service Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (ROW)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Mobile Backend as a Service market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. Technological advancements in ease of smart mobile usage to develop the mobile applications has driven the market of Mobile Backend as a Service in North America. The study reveals that Europe region is also showing the positive sign towards mobile application at a very rapid pace in the Mobile Backend as a Service market during the forecast period as MBaaS is updating various applications and security to the smart mobile and devices. Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India have shown considerably fair share in the Mobile Backend as a Service market but will be growing fast in coming time.

Intended Audience

System Security

Software investors

Cloud Service Providers

Handset Original Equipment Manufacturers

Infrastructure as Service providers

Mobile Enterprise Application Platform Providers

Mobile Services Companies

Mobile Software Development Kit providers

Software developers

Software as Service providers

Wireless Service Providers

Mobile Backend as a Service Agencies

Technology Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

