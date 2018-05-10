The global Patient Portal Market was has encountered significant development by 2025

A Research Study Titled, “Patient Portal Market By Product, Deployment Mode And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025”, Published By Crystal Market Research.

The Global Patient Portal Market is expected to be around $6 billion by 2025.

Key Growth factors affecting on Patient Portal Market

-The market is majorly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of electronic health record (EHR) systems by healthcare professionals, recent advancements in healthcare IT, favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT solutions and rising awareness about convenient online access to personal health information.

-Using patient portals, patients can easily schedule doctor’s appointments, review recent doctor visits, gain access to lab results and medications and perform other activities through an internet connection without having to travel physically to any of these locations.

-However, factors such as high cost of deploying patient portal solutions and issues related to data privacy can hinder the growth of patient portal market during the forecast period.

Deployment Mode Outlook and Trend Analysis of Patient Portal Market

Web-based deployment segment held a major share of the patient portal market in 2016. However, cloud-baseddeployment segment is projected to grow at a highest rate due to the affordability and improved efficiency of data access.

As cloud based patient portals do not require costly infrastructure to be maintained at the user’s site, medium and small scale healthcare providers can largely benefit from these systems.

Regional Outlook Trend Analysis of Patient Portal Market

North America accounted for largest share of the global patient portal market in 2016 owing to the availability of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure, rapid adoption of patient portal systems by the healthcare sector and favorable government initiatives for adoption of healthcare IT systems to improve the efficiency and quality of healthcare in the region.

Europe patient portal market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced healthcare delivery systems along with rising awareness related to the convenience of patient portals.

