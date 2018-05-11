Cervical Dysplasia Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Type, Diagnostic Device, End Users and Forecast to 2023

Cervical dysplasia or cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN) is precancerous change in the lining cells of the cervix of the uterus. It is mainly caused by infection with the human papillomavirus (HPV), but it does not produce any signs or symptoms. Cervical dysplasia is diagnosed by tissue biopsy or Pap smears according to the degree of abnormality. Pap test results indicate a squamous intraepithelial lesion (SIL) or cellular tissue damage or dysplasia. HPV testing to detect a “high-risk” type is done if a Pap smear is abnormal. Colposcopy, a gynecological procedure can also be used to detect and examine abnormalities of wall structures.

The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market segmentation is based on diagnosis type (diagnosis test – biopsy, HPV test, Pap smear test), diagnostic device (colposcopy), end users (ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, hospitals, private gynecologists’ offices, research & academic institutes).

The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market.

Major players operating in the global cervical dysplasia diagnostics market and profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and company, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Micromedic Technologies Ltd., OncoHealth Corporation, QIAGEN N.V., and Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

1. Diagnosis Type

1.1. Diagnosis Test

1.1.1. Biopsy

1.1.2. HPV Test

1.1.3. Pap Smear Test

1.2. Diagnostic Device

1.2.1. Colposcopy

2. End User

2.1. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.2. Diagnostic Centers

2.3. Hospitals

2.4. Private Gynecologists’ Offices

2.5. Research & Academic Institutes

3. Geography (Region, Country)

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. Abbott Laboratories

4.2. Becton, Dickinson and company

4.3. F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

4.4. Hologic, Inc

4.5. Micromedic Technologies Ltd.

4.6. OncoHealth Corporation

4.7. QIAGEN N.V.

4.8. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

