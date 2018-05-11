Global Diagnostic and Guided Interventional Cardiology Devices Market US$ 6 Billion by 2023

The global diagnostic interventional cardiology devices market expected to reach US$ 6 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 5.2% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, growing geriatric population and higher incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide.

The global diagnostic interventional cardiology devices market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global diagnostic interventional cardiology devices market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global diagnostic interventional cardiology devices market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Visit Diagnostic Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by Device Type (Transcatheter Angiography Devices, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices, Guide Wire-based Intravascular Stenosis Assessment or Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Devices, Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Devices, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices, Robotic-Assisted Surgical Devices) and Forecast 2015-2023 at https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/diagnostic-interventional-cardiology-devices-market/

Major players operating in the global diagnostic interventional cardiology devices market and profiled in this report include ACIST Medical Systems (Bracco SPA), Auris Surgical Robotics Inc., B. Braun Medical (B. Braun Melsungen), Biosense Webster Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Boston Scientific Corp., Catheter Precision, Cook Medical, Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc., GE Healthcare, Hansen Medical Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Medtronic PLC, Merit Medical Systems, Opsens Inc., Philips Healthcare/ Royal Phillips, Siemens Healthineers, St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott International), Stereotaxis Inc., Shimadzu Medical Systems, Smiths Medical, Terumo Interventional, and Toshiba America Medical Systems.

1. Device Type

1.1. Transcatheter Angiography Devices

1.2. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices

1.3. Guide Wire-based Intravascular Stenosis Assessment or Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) Devices

1.4. Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Devices

1.5. Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Devices

1.6. Robotic-Assisted Surgical Devices

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. ACIST Medical Systems (Bracco SPA)

3.2. Auris Surgical Robotics Inc.

3.3. B. Braun Medical (B. Braun Melsungen)

3.4. Biosense Webster Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

3.5. Boston Scientific Corp.

3.6. Catheter Precision

3.7. Cook Medical

3.8. Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

3.9. GE Healthcare

3.10. Hansen Medical Inc.

3.11. Kaiser Permanente

3.12. Medtronic PLC

3.13. Merit Medical Systems

3.14. Opsens Inc.

3.15. Philips Healthcare/ Royal Phillips

3.16. Siemens Healthineers

3.17. St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott International)

3.18. Stereotaxis Inc.

3.19. Shimadzu Medical Systems

3.20. Smiths Medical

3.21. Terumo Interventional

3.22. Toshiba America Medical Systems

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/diagnostic-interventional-cardiology-devices-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com