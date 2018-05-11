Global Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs Market US$ 2.3 Billion by 2023

The global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market expected to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 23.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to rising epidemic of oropharynx cancer associated with the human papillomavirus.

Head and neck cancer is common in several regions of the world. The annual incidence of head and neck cancers worldwide is more than 550,000 cases each year. About 90% of all head and neck cancers are squamous cell carcinomas. HNSCC is the sixth leading cancer by incidence worldwide. The primary risk factors associated with head and neck cancer include tobacco use, alcohol consumption, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection (for oropharyngeal cancer), and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) infection (for nasopharyngeal cancer). Head and neck cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States. In 2016, an estimated 63,030 people (46,290 men and 16,740 women) have developed head and neck cancer, whereas in 2017, an estimated 129,800 patients will be diagnosed with SCCHN in the United States, five major European markets and Japan.

Treatment options include single-agent therapy and combination regimens using either conventional cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or molecularly targeted agents combined with best supportive care. Checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy is an option for patients with progressive disease after their initial chemotherapy regimen. Historically, the most widely used agents include platinum compounds (cisplatin, carboplatin), taxanes (docetaxel, paclitaxel, abraxane), methotrexate, fluorouracil, and cetuximab. Pembrolizumab and nivolumab, checkpoint inhibitors of programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) have also been approved. Keytruda (pembrolizumab); Merck; For the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, Approved August 2016. On November 10, 2016, the U. S. Food and Drug Administration approved nivolumab (OPDIVO Injection, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company), for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) with disease progression on or after a platinum-based therapy.

The management of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) consists of multiple-modality therapy with surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Palliative radiation therapy is beneficial for treating symptomatic metastatic sites. Selective drugs have been developed that target either the extracellular ligand-binding region of the EGFR (including a number of monoclonal antibodies, immunotoxins, and ligand-binding cytotoxic agents) or the intracellular tyrosine kinase region (including various small-molecule inhibitors). Targeted therapies such as cetuximab, panitumumab, zalutumumab, nimotuzumab, erlotinib, gefitinib and lapatinib against the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) are the most promising molecular therapeutics for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Drugs commonly used as single agents in the treatment include docetaxel, paclitaxel, cetuximab, capecitabine, pemetrexed, and methotrexate. Two checkpoint inhibitors or programmed cell death protein 1 (PD1) inhibitors, Pembrolizumab (Keytruda), manufactured by Merck & Co. and Nivolumab (Opdivo), manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb received FDA accelerated approval in 2016. New therapies include mTOR inhibitors, anti-angiogenic agents, and IGF1R inhibitors.

Drugs approved for head and neck cancer include Abitrexate (Methotrexate), Blenoxane (Bleomycin), Bleomycin, Cetuximab, Docetaxel, Erbitux (Cetuximab), Folex (Methotrexate), Folex PFS (Methotrexate), Hydrea (Hydroxyurea), Hydroxyurea, Keytruda (Pembrolizumab), Methotrexate, Methotrexate LPF (Methotrexate), Mexate (Methotrexate), Mexate-AQ (Methotrexate), Nivolumab, Opdivo (Nivolumab), Pembrolizumab, Taxotere (Docetaxel). Drug combinations used in head and neck cancer include TPF – Docetaxel (Taxotere), Cisplatin (Platinol), and Fluorouracil. Drugs in the phase III clinical pipeline for SCCHN include Avelumab, Durvalumab, Gilotrif/Giotrif (afatinib), Multikine (leukocyte interleukin), Tremelimumab, and Yervoy (ipilimumab). The immune checkpoint inhibitors (durvalumab, tremelimumab, ipilimumab and avelumab) are expected to obtain approval by 2023.

Browse Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Drugs Market by Drug Class – Cytotoxic Agents, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD1) Inhibitors, PD1 Ligand 1 (PDL1) Inhibitors, Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte Antigen 4 (CTLA4) Inhibitors and Forecast 2015-2023

The global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global head and neck squamous cell carcinoma drugs market and profiled in this report include Advaxis, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, CEL-SCI, Five Prime Therapeutics, Incyte, IRX Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Ono Pharmaceuticals (BMS), and Pfizer.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Cytotoxic Agents

1.2. Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors

1.3. Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 (PD1) Inhibitors

1.4. PD1 Ligand 1 (PDL1) Inhibitors

1.5. Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte Antigen 4 (CTLA4) Inhibitors

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.3. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Advaxis

3.2. AstraZeneca

3.3. Boehringer Ingelheim

3.4. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.5. CEL-SCI

3.6. Five Prime Therapeutics

3.7. Incyte

3.8. IRX Therapeutics

3.9. MacroGenics

3.10. Merck KGaA

3.11. Novartis

3.12. Ono Pharmaceuticals (BMS)

3.13. Pfizer

