Global Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market US$ 7 Billion by 2023

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market expected to reach US$ 7 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 6.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to higher incidence of primary immunodeficiency disorders worldwide.

Primary immunodeficiency diseases or disorders (PIDD or PI) are caused as part of the body’s immune system is missing or does not function normally, such that it is an inherited flaw in the immune system that increases the susceptibility to infections. Besides susceptibility to infections, PIDD may cause other health problems as well, including allergies, asthma, swollen joints, digestive tract problems, growth problems or an enlarged liver and spleen.

The global primary immunodeficiency diseases market report estimates the market size in US$ million for 2015-2023, and forecasts growth trends over a period of 2018-2023. The market for key market segments has been estimated based on epidemiology approach considering patient diagnosis rates, patient treatment rate (IVIG/SCIG), average cost of treatment by regions. The highlights of the report include global number of PID patients, by disease (including subclasses), global number of patient population for treatment or therapy, global number of PID patients, by 15 most commonly identified PIDs by region, and by country, and PID patient’s gender and age by global comparative analysis. The global primary immunodeficiency disease (PIDD or PID or PI) market is dominated by North America and Europe, collectively accounting for major share of the market in 2016. National PID registries worldwide, increasing healthcare expenditure and government support are the major factors driving the global primary immunodeficiency diseases market during the forecast period.

Browse Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Market by Disease Type (Antibody Deficiency – Agammaglobulinaemia, Common Variable Immune Deficiency, IgG Subclass Deficiency, SIgAD; Cellular Immunodeficiency – Ataxia Telangiectasia, DiGeorge Syndrome, Hyper IgM Syndromes, Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome; Innate Immune Disorders – Complement Deficiencies, and Hyper IgE Syndrome) and Test Type (Blood and Prenatal Testing), and Treatment Type (Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy, Antibiotics Therapy, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy) and Forecast 2015-2023. The report also provides the detailed market landscape and profiles of major competitors in the global market including company overview, financial snapshot, major products and services offered, and recent trends in strategic management. The major companies profiled in the report include Baxter nternational, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory, Biotest AG, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB S.A., Octapharma AG, and others.

1. Disease Type

1.1. Antibody Deficiency

1.1.1. Agammaglobulinaemia

1.1.2. Common Variable Immune Deficiency

1.1.3. IgG Subclass Deficiency

1.1.4. Selective IgA Deficiency (SIgAD)

1.1.5. Others

1.2. Cellular Immunodeficiency

1.2.1. Ataxia Telangiectasia

1.2.2. DiGeorge Syndrome

1.2.3. Hyper IgM Syndromes

1.2.4. Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome

1.2.5. Others

1.3. Innate Immune Disorder

1.3.1. Complement Deficiencies

1.3.2. Hyper IgE Syndrome

1.3.3. Others

2. Test Type

2.1. Blood Testing

2.2. Prenatal Testing

3. Treatment Type

3.1. Immunoglobulin Replacement Therapy

3.2. Antibiotics Therapy

3.3. Stem cell and Gene Therapy

3.4. Others

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Baxter International, Inc.

5.2. Bio Products Laboratory

5.3. Biotest AG

5.4. CSL Behring LLC

5.5. Grifols S.A.

5.6. Kedrion S.p.A.

5.7. LFB S.A.

5.8. Octapharma AG

