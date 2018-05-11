Global Psoriasis Drugs Market US$ 10.5 Billion by 2023

The global psoriasis drugs market largely driven by high-priced biologics is expected to reach US$ 10.5 billion, with a CAGR of 3.8% during forecast period. With a number of branded specialty biologics set to lose their exclusivity status in many of the larger markets, growth is likely to be affected by biosimilar erosion.

Psoriasis is a chronic immune-mediated skin disorder that affects about 2–3% of the population worldwide. Psoriasis is the most prevalent autoimmune disease in the United States. According to the International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA), about 3 percent of the world’s population has some form of psoriasis. In the United States, there are about 150,000 new cases every year.

A range of agents are available for the symptomatic treatment of psoriasis. Topical treatments such as form of lotions, foams, creams, ointments, gels, and shampoos containing steroids, tar preparations, and calcium- modulating drugs are very useful because they are relatively safe, fairly effective, and can be applied directly to the affected skin. Most oral medications act by targeting portions of the immune system. Phototherapy or light therapy, involves exposing the skin to ultraviolet light on a regular basis and under medical supervision. Biologic drugs are usually prescribed for moderate to severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis that has not responded to other treatments. The first biologic agent for psoriasis, the tumour necrosis factor (TNF) antagonist etanercept (Enbrel; Amgen), was approved in 2004. Biosimilar infliximab (Remsima; Celltrion, or Inflectra; Hospira) is already available in several markets, including the European Union and Japan, and is under review by the FDA. Biosimilars of etanercept and biosimilar adalimumab are also likely to be launched during the forecast period. Currently, psoriasis drugs in active development (clinical phase II and III pipeline) includes topical antipsoriatics (Benvitimod, DFD-01, M8010, Pefcalcitol, Ulobetasol lotion), oral antipsoriatics (LAS-41008, FP-187), and antipsoriatic biologics for systemic use (Brodalumab, Ixekizumab, Guselkumab, Tildrakizumab).

Browse Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Interleukin Blockers, TNF Inhibitors, Vitamin D Analogues or Combinations, Others), Therapy Type (Systemic Therapeutic Drugs, Topical Therapeutic Drugs, Combinations, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Sales, Retail Pharmacy, Others) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global psoriasis drugs market segmentation is based on drug class (interleukin blockers, TNF inhibitors, vitamin d analogues or combinations, others), therapy type (systemic therapeutic drugs, topical therapeutic drugs, combinations, others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacy, online sales, retail pharmacy, others).

The global psoriasis drugs market report provides market size (US$ million 2015-2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018-2023). The global psoriasis drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global psoriasis treatment market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market. Major players operating in the global psoriasis drugs market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, Inc., Almirall, Amgen, Inc., AstraZeneca, Biogen, Eli Lilly & Company, Forward Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech), LEO Pharma A/S, Maruho, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Promius Pharma, and Therapeutics, Inc.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Interleukin Blockers

1.2. TNF Inhibitors

1.3. Vitamin D Analogues or Combinations

1.4. Others

2. Therapy Type

2.1. Systemic Therapeutic Drugs

2.2. Topical Therapeutic Drugs

2.3. Combinations

2.4. Others

3. Distribution Channel

3.1. Hospital Pharmacy

3.2. Online Sales

3.3. Retail Pharmacy

3.4. Others

4. Geography (Region, Country)

4.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

4.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

4.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

4.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

4.5. Rest of the World

5. Company Profiles

5.1. AbbVie, Inc.

5.2. Almirall

5.3. Amgen, Inc.

5.4. AstraZeneca

5.5. Biogen

5.6. Eli Lilly & Company

5.7. Forward Pharma

5.8. GlaxoSmithKline

5.9. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen Biotech)

5.10. LEO Pharma A/S

5.11. Maruho

5.12. Merck & Co., Inc.

5.13. Novartis AG

5.14. Pfizer, Inc.

5.15. Promius Pharma

5.16. Therapeutics, Inc.

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/psoriasis-treatment-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com