Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market US$ 42.8 billion by 2023

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market expected to reach US$ 42.8 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 8.6% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to number of promising RA therapies are in development and drug approvals.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic autoimmune condition of the connective tissue in synovial joints characterized by inflammation that can lead to impaired movement and disability. Small-molecule disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs) include methotrexate (Trexall, Otrexup, Rasuvo), leflunomide (Arava), hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) and sulfasalazine (Azulfidine). Biological drugs such as inhibitors of tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocks the activity of key inflammatory mediators that give rise to the main characteristics of RA. These include infliximab (Remicade), adalimumab (Humira), etanercept (Enbrel), golimumab (Simponi) and certolizumab pegol (Cimzia). Several other biological response modifiers such as checkpoint inhibitor, cytotoxic T lymphocyte-associated protein 4 (CTLA4) inhibits the production of inflammatory cytokines such as TNF, interferon-γ and interleukin-2 (IL-2). These include abatacept (Orencia), Rituximab (MabThera), and Tocilizumab (Actemra/RoActemra). Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors such as Tofacitinib (Xeljanz), Filgotinib and baricitinib are recently approved by the US FDA, while a number of promising RA therapies are in development. The RA therapies by category in clinical pipeline (phase II and III) include JAK inhibitors (ABT-494, Baricitinib, Filgotinib), IL-6 inhibitors or IL-6R antagonists (ALX 0061, Clazakizumab, Sarilumab, Sirukumab), and Others (Denosumab, Mavrilimumab).

Browse Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market by Drug Class – Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs), Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors, Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors, Other Biologics and Forecast 2015-2023. The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, Ablynx, Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Centocor, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Galapagos NV, Genentech (Roche), Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Incyte Corp., Janssen Biotech, Johnson & Johnson, MedImmune, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Regeneron, Sanofi, and UCB.

1. Drug Class

1.1. Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

1.2. Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors

1.3. Janus Kinase (JAK) Inhibitors

1.4. Other Biologics

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. AbbVie

3.2. Ablynx

3.3. Alder Biopharmaceuticals

3.4. Amgen

3.5. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3.6. Centocor

3.7. Daiichi Sankyo

3.8. Eli Lilly

3.9. Galapagos NV

3.10. Genentech (Roche)

3.11. Gilead

3.12. GlaxoSmithKline

3.13. Incyte Corp.

3.14. Janssen Biotech

3.15. Johnson & Johnson

3.16. MedImmune

3.17. Merck & Co.

3.18. Pfizer

3.19. Regeneron

3.20. Sanofi

3.21. UCB

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit:

https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com

