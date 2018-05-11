Interesting Research Report on the Future of Barrier Films Market 2018-2024

Barrier Films Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Barrier Films Market by material (PE, PP, PET, Polyamide), type (organic coating films, inorganic oxide coating films, metallized films and other), end users (healthcare industry, food industry, consumer goods industry and other industries) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Barrier Films Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. According to report the global barrier films market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Barrier films are made of plastic and can be molded into various shapes. Polyvinyl chloride, ethylene vinyl alcohol, polyamide, polyethylene, and polyester are the key materials used in the manufacture of barrier films. The plastic films help to preserve products for a longer period time. These types of films are preferred more in the food industry. In addition, barrier materials are also used in packaging laminations that help prevent the infusion of water, oxygen, oil, aroma, flavor, and light which helps in better preservation of food products.

The Demand for Biodegradable and Soluble Films is anticipated to Bring More Opportunities to this Market

Growing need for consumer friendly packaging that provides transparency in product packaging helps consumer to easily identify the product. Growing demand of packaged food in food industry is likely to propel the growth of the market due to increasing the shelf life of food products. The demand for compact packaging is increased over the upcoming years. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials and difficulties in recycling of multilayer films are likely to restraint the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for barrier films followed by Europe

The demand for processed food, increasing per capita income of an individual, and the growth in developing economies such as China and India are likely boost the growth in this region. Furthermore, growth in international trade and presences of number of packaging industries will augment the demand of barrier film market in the coming years.

Pharmaceutical and Health Products and Eatable and Soluble Food Packaging Will Contribute to the High Demand for Bio-Based Polymer Films during the Forecast Period

Growing environmental concerns and strict government regulation, number of packaging company are shifting toward the use of biodegradable materials. Moreover, the rising market for pharmaceutical and health products and eatable and soluble food packaging will contribute to the high demand for bio-based polymer films during the forecast period. The merger and acquisition is the key strategy of the leading player to expand their product line and strengthen their position and presence in the market.

Segment Covered

The report on global barrier films market covers segments such as, material, type and end users. On the basis materials global barrier films market is segmented as PE, PP, PET, polyamide and others. Based on material the global barrier films market is categorized into organic coating films, inorganic oxide coating films, metallized films and other barrier films. On the basis of end users the global barrier films market is categorized into healthcare industry, food industry, consumer goods industry and other industries.

