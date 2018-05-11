Power Transformer Market: Analysis of the market for segments by material type, product, application and region|Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Power Transformer Market is predicted to grow at approximately 8% by 2023

Pune, India, May, 2018 /MRFR Press Release/- The power transformer market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 8% during the period 2018 to 2023.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3251

Market Highlights

The need for uninterrupted electricity supply is growing because of the rise in world population and rapid industrialization. Power outages, which can severely affect productivity & the daily lives of people, and the current necessity for up gradation of existing transmission infrastructure, are driving the market for power transformer, which act as reliable electricity transmission solution.

Currently, the power transformer market is in the growth stage. This is due to the increase in demand for power, and in cross-border power transmission, global initiatives to use more renewable & non-conventional energy sources, smart grids, and the global need to upgrade transmission grids, boost the global power transformer market.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate

The power transformer market in the Asia-Pacific region is currently leading and is followed by Europe market. The rapid industrial development in the countries such as India and China, where there are issues with continuous electricity supply, is driving the market for power transformers. Also R&D and utilization of ultra-high voltage transformers in China and India will drive power transformer market.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-transformer-market-3251

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global power transformer market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global power transformer market by its cooling type, by rating, by regions.

By Cooling Type

Oil-cooled

Air-cooled

By Power Rating

Small power

Medium power

Large power

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Key Players

The key players of global power transformer market are ABB Group (Switzerland), Siemens Ltd. (Germany), General Electric Company (USA), Crompton Greaves Ltd. (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Hyosung Corporation (South Korea), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) and SPX Transformer Solutions, Inc. (U.S.A).

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Enquiry for the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/3251