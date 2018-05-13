T5 Data Centers Names Scott Mitchell VP of Sales to Bring in Tenants for Expanding Dallas Data Campus

Enterprise Computing Veteran Named to Head Sales for T5 Data Centers’ New Texas Computing Facilities as Part of Growing Hyperscale Service Portfolio.

Dallas, USA — T5 Data Centers, innovators in providing secure, customizable, hyperscale computing environments for enterprise companies, has named Scott C. Mitchell as its Vice President of Sales. In his new role, Mitchell will be responsible for finding tenants for T5’s new facilities in the metro Dallas region and expanding sales of T5’s broader data center consulting and support services across the US, Ireland and Singapore.

Mitchell has more than 20 years of experience working with customers in enterprise data centers and telecommunications. He has extensive expertise in hosting and IaaS, cloud adoption and migration, data center managed services, and system integration, working with both Fortune 1000 companies and mid-market organizations to meet their mission-critical computing needs. In his new role, Mitchell will be primarily responsible for sales and customer support for T5’s Dallas regional operations, including the three wholesale data centers that make up the T5@Dallas campus in Plano, and the new T5@Alliance hyperscale facility under construction in Fort Worth. T5 Data Centers already has an established presence in the Dallas market and Mitchell will be joining Laiken Allen, Director of Business Development, and the rest of the Dallas-based sales and support team.

“We are fortunate to have a Texas native like Scott who understands the market and has such a strong background in computing services and telecomm to head up our Dallas regional sales team,” said Craig McKesson, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Markets, for T5 Data Centers. “Dallas is home to a variety of Fortune 1000 companies in need of mission-critical computing resources, making the region the second largest data center market in the country, and with Scott’s help, we anticipate T5 to continue to play a dominant role in the region’s data center market.”

Mitchell’s primary responsibility will be expanding sales in the Dallas market, including T5’s data center colocation platform, T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) and T5’s growing service portfolio. In addition to providing customizable, wholesale data centers for single-tenant, multi-tenant, colocation, T5 Data Centers offers build-to-suit, powered shell, and sale lease-back solutions. T5 also offers comprehensive data center services, including facilities management and operations, property and asset management, operations support, and consulting services.

Texas educated, Mitchell holds an MBA degree from Baylor University and a BBA degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

For more information, visit http://www.t5datacenters.com.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers (T5) is a leading national data center owner and operator, committed to delivering customizable, scalable data centers that provide a “Forever On” computing environment to power mission critical business applications. T5 Data Centers provides enterprise colocation data center services to organizations across North America using proven, best-in-class technology and techniques to design and develop facilities that deliver the lowest possible total cost of operations for its clients. T5 Facilities Management (T5FM) is the mission-critical support division of T5, providing 24/7 critical facilities management, remote hands, IT consulting, and related services. T5 currently has business-critical data center facilities in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, Portland, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Colorado, and Ireland. All of T5’s data center projects are purpose-built facilities featuring robust design, redundant and reliable power and telecommunications, and have 24-hour staff to support mission-critical computing applications. For more information, visit http://www.t5datacenters.com.