Aseptic Packaging Market to reach a market size of $71.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Aseptic Packaging Market, published by KBV research, the Global Aseptic Packaging Market size is expected to reach $71.3 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Beverages market holds the largest market share in Global Aseptic Packaging Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Food market would garner market size of $30,699.8 million by 2023.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Cartons Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 10.3 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.4% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bottles & Cans Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Bags & Pouches Market.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Aseptic Packaging Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Amcor Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Tetra Laval International S.A., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Schott Systeme GmbH, Sealed Air Corporation, Ecolean AB, Bemis Company, Inc., and Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

