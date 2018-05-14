Managed DNS Services Market 2018 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast to 2027

Managed DNS Services Market Overview:

The major growth driver of Managed DNS Services Market includes growing e-businesses which also developing need for largest domain name registry, rising competition in enterprise market and growing DNS infrastructure in the organizations to improve performance and streamline management among others.

DNS is a distributed, coherent, reliable, autonomous, hierarchical database, the first and only one of its kind. The Domain Name System (DNS) translates Internet domain and host names to IP addresses and vice versa. On the Internet, DNS automatically converts between the names we type in our Web browser address bar to the IP addresses of Web servers hosting those sites. Larger corporations also use DNS to manage their own company intranet. Home networks use DNS when accessing the Internet but do not use it for managing the names of home computers.

Managed DNS Services Market is so widely used and is typically the first point of contact between a user and an application, it can be utilized to extend the plane of control far beyond the confines of the data center – where legacy appliances tend to dominate – to the extreme edge of the Internet. Developers are now managing failover, disaster recovery, load-shedding, load-balancing, and traffic management functions at points much closer to the end user. By doing so, they are improving performance while creating a new orchestration layer far away from the core application itself, thereby boosting resiliency.

Major Key Players:

VeriSign Inc(U.S.)

Dyn Inc (U.S.)

Neustar (U.S.)

ultraDNS (U.S.)

Akamai (U.S.)

Cloud flare (U.S.)

DNS made easy (U.S.)

Easy DNS (U.S.)

AWS route 53 (U.S.)

Global Managed DNS Services Market Regional Analysis:

North-America is dominating the Global managed DNS services market and is expected to dominate the market from 2017 to 2027 because this region accounts for the major chunk of the DDI solutions and services market, and the region is considered to be one of the most advanced regions with regards to the technology adoption and infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for managed DNS services currently, followed by North America.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is probable to grow at a significant rate owing to the proliferation of mobile devices, high density of population and internet usage in the region is expected to contribute to the growth of industry. The growth adoption of 4G and upcoming 5G networks solution is estimated to increase the average internet connection speeds owing to achieve effective IPAM solutions to manage the various IP address pools. This is expected to increase the demand of DDI (DNS, DHCP and IP address management) Market during the forecast period from 2017- 2027.

Industry News:

December, 2017 – RedLegg, a global partner for managed and cyber security services, announces new partnerships with Value Added Resellers. RedLegg provides a Channel Partner Program with comprehensive advisory solutions for real-world data protection and security challenges. The partnership with VARs and RedLegg will enable VARs to add additional security services to their already comprehensive full-service technology companies

December, 2017 – Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), a leading global manufacturing services and IT solutions provider, acquired Innovative Technology Solutions, LLC (ITS), an IT managed services and technology consulting company. The two companies will continue to operate independently with their current workforces and brands, but the acquisition creates new opportunities for both.

Global Managed DNS Services Market Competitive Analysis:

The Market of managed DNS services appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Global Managed DNS Services Market Segmentation:

The managed DNS services market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type: Recursive DNS and Authoritative DNS

Segmentation by Server Provider: Comprises enterprise service provider, self service provider

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

