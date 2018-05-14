North America Epsom Salt Market Size, Industry share, Application, Demand and Forecast 2025

North America Epsom Salt Market Information- by Form Type (Granules, Powder, Crystal, Bath Bombs), Application (Agriculture, Food Additives & Pharmaceutical, Personal Care & Home Care, Chemical & Industrial and others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based) and Country – Forecast to 2027

Market Scenario

Epsom salt is a mineral compound of magnesium and sulfate. Epsom salt composes of tiny and colorless crystals. Epsom salts is best recognized as an element of bath salts and offers wide range of applications. Application such as gardening, agriculture process, healthcare, home remedies, cosmetics and others.

The demand for epsom salt is gradually increasing over the past few years. One of the significant reason of rising demand of epsom salt is the increasing usage of epsom salt in cosmetic & personal care products. Cosmetic & personal care products is witnessing an impressive growth in North America region which in turn is supporting the sales of epsom salt during the forecast period. Epsom salt is used as a component of various home care products like detergents which is anticipated to drive the market in North America during the forecast period. Furthermore epsom salt provides advantages in households which fuel the growth of North America epsom salt market in the upcoming decade.

Key Players

The leading market players in the North America epsom salt market primarily are Bathclin (Japan), Parfums De Coeur, Ltd (U.S.), CVS Pharmacy (U.S.), San Francisco Salt Company (U.S.), SaltWorks, Inc.(U.S.), Morton Salt Company (U.S.), Baymag Inc. (Canada)

Regional Analysis

The North America Epsom salt market is segmented into U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Among these, U.S. is projected to retain its dominance in the North America Epsom salt market during the forecast period. U.S. is one of the largest producer and exporter of fertilizer which is a key factor for the rising growth of epsom salt in the U.S. Apart from that, epsom salt widely used in the cosmetic & home care products. The presence of cosmetic companies in U.S. is further propelling the demand of epsom salt during the review period. However, Canada is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period.

Segments

Epsom salt market has been segmented on the basis of form such as granules, powder, crystal and bath bombs. On the basis of application, epsom salt market is segmented into agriculture, food additives & pharmaceutical, personal care & home care, Chemicals & industrial and others (R&D). On basis of distribution channel, epsom salt market is segmented into store based, non-store based. Store based segment also can be sub segmented into drug stores & specialty pharmacies, health & wellness center, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

Key Findings

S. is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period and to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.20%. However, Canada is estimated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR as compare to the U.S.

North America is a matured economy as far as investment in fertilizer industry. Agriculture industry continues to dominate in the U.S. whereas Canada is estimated to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecasted period

Regional and Country Analysis of Epsom salt Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2027 Market

As per the MRFR analysis, the North America Epsom salt market is poised to reach USD 959.1 Mnin 2027, to grow at a CAGR of 4.39% during the forecasted period.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

