Obesity Management Market Worldwide Ravishing Growth by Top Key Players Analysis and Forecasts To 2023

Market Research Future has research report on Global Obesity Management Market. The Global Obesity Management Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2018 to 2022. Obesity Management Market Report include market Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2022.

The Global Obesity Management Market report is an expert analysis report explores the industry growth, by Prescription; Weight-loss Medication (orlistat (Xenical), lorcaserin (Belviq), phentermine and topiramate (Qsymia), buproprion and naltrexone (Contrave), and liraglutide (Saxenda), and others, by Surgery; Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB), Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch, and others, by Lifestyle changes; Dietary Changes, Exercise, and others – Forecast to 2023

Obesity Management Market is growing moderately. Changing lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits are leading to the problem of obesity. The population of obese people are increasing globally. Obesity leads to various diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart diseases and many others. Drugs manufacturers investing their money in R&D to develop effective anti-obesity drugs. Obesity management Market is expected to grow at the average CAGR of 8.4% during 2015-2022. Obesity management Market is expected to reach US$ 6.2 billion by 2022 from US$ 4.17 billion in 2015. However, several side effects of drugs, regulatory issues and high cost are the major restraints for the market.

Key Players for Obesity Management Market

Some of the key players in this market are: Pfizer Inc. (US), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Herbalife Ltd. (U.S.), Apollo Endosurgery (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis of Obesity Management Market

Considering the Global scenario of the market, North America region is believed to be the largest market for Obesity management. Moreover the European market is also growing and second largest market for Obesity management.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at significant rate in the Obesity management during the forecasted period. Rest of the World is likely to have a limited but steady growth in the market.

Segmentations for Obesity Management Market

Obesity Management Market has been segmented on the basis of Prescription weight-loss medication which comprise orlistat (Xenical), lorcaserin (Belviq), phentermine and topiramate (Qsymia), buproprion and naltrexone (Contrave), and liraglutide (Saxenda), and others.

On the basis of Surgery it segmented into Gastric bypass surgery, Laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding (LAGB), Biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, and others. On the basis of lifestyle changes it is segmented into Dietary changes, Exercise, and others.

