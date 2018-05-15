ACADEMY OF PASTRY ARTS NOW IN MUMBAI

Mumbai: 15th May, 2018: Academy of Pastry Arts India, a trusted name in the field of pastry and culinary schools has come up with their new centre in Mumbai (Andheri East). In their continuous endeavor to provide the best professional education to the aspiring chefs, the Academy has started the professional full time courses for both culinary and bakery with its first batch from 14th May, 2018.

Like the other 2 centres in India (Gurgaon and Bangalore), this centre also offers the choice of the full time professional course for the serious career aspirants and the part-time course for the hobbyists. For the full time course, the students have options of 6 months or 10 months as the course duration where they will spend 40 hours per week in learning. The hobby courses will be conducted over 12 weekends making them apt for working professionals inclined towards food.

Commenting on the launch, Chef Niklesh Sharma, Executive Chef and Co-Founder Academy of Pastry Arts said, “We are proud to expand our presence to Mumbai, which was long overdue. The city lacks professional institutes and we get a large number of students from Mumbai to our other centres in India. Academy is very popular among those who want to learn authentic French desserts and world cuisines to make a career in this field. Students are taught unique techniques and are also encouraged to develop their own skills and style. In order to make the courses more engaging and informative, Academy offers the best state of the art equipment in the kitchens and provides ingredients to teach how to meld art and science for not just making sumptuous food but also living their ‘culinary dream’.”

“The Academy is positioned to be the ultimate knowledge haven for food enthusiasts and culinary community when it comes to creating the most exceptional and experiential variety of dishes across cuisines”, Chef Niklesh added further.

Faculties at the Academy of Pastry Arts, are professional chefs who have been recognized and applauded globally for world level competitions. These Chefs are reputed with hands on experience in training and grooming individuals to properly utilize their potential.

About Academy of Pastry Arts:

Academy of Pastry Arts is a group of international Culinary & Pastry schools with presence in 5 major cities across Asia. Offering various full-time, part-time and intensive courses along with master classes by renowned international chefs in Culinary Arts and Pastry Arts, the Academy has a vision to be able to build a platform of international repute for aspiring professionals in the field. Training and grooming students for over 7 years, the Academy takes pride to have nurtured students to be excellent chefs in the hospitality industry or young entrepreneurs building their own setups.