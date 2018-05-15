Automotive Powertrain Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

Study on Automotive Powertrain Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Powertrain Market by vehicle type (gasoline, diesel), engine type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle), position (front-wheel drive, front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Powertrain over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive powertrain market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive powertrain market covers segments such as engine type, vehicle type and Position. The engine type segments include gasoline, and diesel. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive powertrain market is categorized into passenger car, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. Furthermore, on the basis of position the automotive powertrain market is segmented as front-wheel drive (FWD), all-wheel drive (AWD), and rear-wheel drive (RWD).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive powertrain market such as, Toyota Motor Corporation, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Corporation, GKN PLC, Jtekt Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Volkswagen AG, General Motors Company, Borgwarner Inc, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive powertrain market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive powertrain market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive powertrain market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive powertrain market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Powertrain Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Powertrain Market

4. Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type 2017 – 2023

4.1 Gasoline

4.2 Diesel

5. Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type 2017 – 2023

5.1 Passenger Car

5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6. Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Position 2017 – 2023

6.1 Front-wheel Drive (FWD)

6.2 All-wheel Drive (AWD)

6.3 Rear-wheel Drive (RWD)

7. Global Automotive Powertrain Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type

7.1.2 North America Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.3 North America Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

7.1.4 North America Automotive Powertrain Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type

7.2.2 Europe Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type

7.2.3 Europe Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

7.2.4 Europe Automotive Powertrain Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Powertrain Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Automotive Powertrain Market by Engine Type

7.4.2 RoW Automotive Powertrain Market by Vehicle Type

7.4.3 RoW Automotive Powertrain Market by Position

7.4.4 RoW Automotive Powertrain Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

8.2 Ford Motor Company

8.3 Hyundai Motor Corporation

8.4 GKN PLC

8.5 Jtekt Corporation

8.6 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd

8.7 Volkswagen AG

8.8 General Motors Company

8.9 Borgwarner Inc

8.10 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

