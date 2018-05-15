Bioactive Ingredients Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2018-2024

Bioactive Ingredients Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Bioactive Ingredients Market by type (fiber, prebiotics & amino acids, minerals, photochemical, plant extracts, carotenoids, antioxidant, peptides, proteins), application (functional food, beverages, dietary supplements, personal care, alcoholic beverages) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Bioactive Ingredients Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. According to report the global bioactive ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global bioactive ingredients market covers segments such as, ingredient type and application. On the basis of ingredient type the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into fiber, prebiotics & amino acids, minerals, photochemical & plant extracts, carotenoids & antioxidant, peptides & proteins and others. On the basis of application the global bioactive ingredients market is categorized into functional food and beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and alcoholic beverages.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of bioactive ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the bioactive ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the bioactive ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Bioactive Ingredients Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Bioactive Ingredients Market

4. Global Bioactive Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

4.1. Fiber

4.2. Prebiotics & Amino Acids

4.3. Minerals

4.4. Photochemical & Plant Extracts

4.5. Carotenoids & Antioxidant

4.6. Peptides & Proteins

4.7. Others

5. Global Bioactive Ingredients Market by Application

5.1. Functional Food and Beverages

5.2. Dietary Supplements

5.3. Personal Care

5.4. Alcoholic Beverages

6. Global Bioactive Ingredients Market by Region 2018-2024

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Bioactive Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

6.1.2. North America Bioactive Ingredients Market by Application

6.1.3. North America Bioactive Ingredients Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Bioactive Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

6.2.2. Europe Bioactive Ingredients Market by Application

6.2.3. Europe Bioactive Ingredients Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Bioactive Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Bioactive Ingredients Market by Application

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Bioactive Ingredients Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Bioactive Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type

6.4.2. RoW Bioactive Ingredients Market by Application

6.4.3. RoW Bioactive Ingredients Market by Sub-region

7. Company Covered

7.1. Archer Daniel Midland

7.2. Cargill

7.3. DuPont

7.4. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

7.5. Ingredion Incorporated

7.6. Nuritas

7.7. Sabinsa Corporation

7.8. Mazza Innovation Ltd

7.9. Roquette

7.10. Arla Foods

