Garden Shop Online Launches Brand New Online-Only Store for Modern Garden Owners in the UK

Torquay, Devon (webnewswire) May 15, 2018 – Garden Shop Online is a UK-based online-only retailer that provides garden planters, furniture, structures, storage and urban and contemporary furniture and lifestyle products. The selection is chosen from the UK’s finest garden brands and products from lesser-known suppliers.

Garden Shop Online has been designed for modern garden owners in mind. The store provides a full selection of products that cater to both new garden projects and existing gardens that require maintenance or a new decor change. The store also provides garden furniture for apartment owners, such as bistro table sets and small-scale growing equipment to enhance their apartment alfresco lifestyle.

Among the selection available are well-known garden brands such as Mercia, Rowlinson, Zest4Leisure and Grange. All brands have been carefully chosen to provide great value and durability to the customer while also fitting the urban and contemporary theme.

Some products offered by Garden Shop Online are well-known in the gardening world by both professionals and hobbyists. For instance, the Grange Apollo Pergola was featured by Alan Titchmarsh on ITV’s Love Your Garden programme and is available through Garden Shop Online. The website also hosts a blog which contains valuable advice and inspirational ideas for gardeners.

Garden Shop Online is created by the same team behind the award-winning UK online garden centre Heritage Gardens which is currently celebrating 10 years of online sales to customers throughout the UK. This gives Garden Shop Online the same level of service and expertise as Heritage Gardens, and customers can shop with confidence knowing that the store is run by an experienced team

For further information, please refer to the contact information below.

Contact Person:Gilbert Stedham

Contact Details :

Cliff House, Cliff Road

Torquay, Devon

TQ2 6RE

Phone: 01803 391359

Email: press@gardenshoponline.co.uk

Web: www.gardenshoponline.co.uk

