Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law Represents Victims of Slip and Fall Accidents in Utah County

Under the premises liability law of Utah and other states, Property owners and operators are duty-bound to keep their workers, tenants, and visitors safe while on the premises. Slip and fall incidents on the property are a case for personal injury. Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law, helps clients in such cases.

Slip and Fall Injury Cases

Slip and fall injury cases belong to a personal injury litigation area called premises liability. Under premises liability law, it is the property owners or operators’ duty to ensure the basic safety of people working, living, or going to their property. If for any reason, a property is unsafe, the owner or operator must post a visible warning that indicates the dangerous condition. Failure to do so may lead to accidents such as slips and falls, and the victims can seek damages against the property owner or operator or both.

Experienced Personal Injury Lawyer

Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law, has years of experience representing individuals who have sustained serious injuries in a slip and fall accident due to the failure of property owners or operators to keep their premises safe. While no amount of money can ease the pain and inconvenience of a slip and fall injury, this law firm can help fight for the compensation the client deserves. After all, in these kinds of accidents, the party who failed to keep its premises safe must take full responsibility by doing as much as possible to help the victim get back on his or her feet.

In every case, Matthew Jube and his associates make sure that the client’s best interests and legal rights are protected. Moreover, they take care of all the technicalities of the case so the client can focus on recovering from the ordeal.

For slip and fall accidents in Provo or another area of Utah County, Matthew Jube, Attorney at Law is always prepared to help and evaluate their case for free.

