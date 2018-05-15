Wash Ninja Car Care Products Now Available in Over 100 Countries on Amazon

The company continues their green-friendly planet mission to save thousands of gallons of water and restrict wastewater runoff with non-toxic waterless car wash products.

Jacksonville, FL – Wash Ninja®, Masters in Green Car Care, waterless car wash products are now available on Amazon in over 100 countries. The company serves the planet with a green-friendly mission with car care products and auto detailing services. Wash Ninja® utilizes Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) for the benefits of excellent customer service, fulfillment for international orders, import duty and customs clearance, and shipment to the international buyer’s address. Wash Ninja® will directly provide customer support on product questions and feedback requests.

Wash Ninja® non-toxic and biodegradable waterless car wash + wax products were shown earlier this year at One Spark, The World’s Largest Idea Festival. The green-friendly products save thousands of gallons of water yearly and can conveniently be performed outdoors, or in a garage without a hose. Wash Ninja® has performed hundreds of waterless wash services to automotive detailing customers throughout Northeast Florida consistently receiving the highest reviews. The company features an extensive gallery of vehicles serviced available on their social media channels reaching over 70,000 fans.

Wash Ninja®, registered trademark of Wash Ninja, Inc., a Florida Corporation has authorized Amazon to initiate a commercial invoice for each export shipment making it seamless for international customers in supported countries. International buyers pay international shipping costs and custom duty.

Amazon provides fulfillment and customer service for orders, including processing buyer returns. When an international buyer returns a product, the standard Amazon returns policy will be followed. Amazon’s return policies determine whether a unit is eligible to be returned. To ensure a good buyer experience, Amazon makes case-by-case exceptions and accept returns for units fulfilled that may be past the stated return time frame. International customers pay international shipping costs and customs duty.

The mission of Wash Ninja® is to do more with less natural resources minimizing the strain on the environment with professional green-friendly car care products and car detailing services. The company maintains a strong commitment to preserve the planet and give back to the environment.

The following countries and territories are currently supported including:

Albania, Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Estonia, Fiji, Finland, France, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Germany, Ghana, Gibraltar, Greece, Guadeloupe, Guam, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Malta, Marshall Islands, Martinique, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mexico, Monaco, Morocco, Namibia, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palau, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Reunion, Romania, Russian Federation, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Martin, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Tanzania, Taiwan, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uruguay, Venezuela, Virgin Islands (US), Zimbabwe.

About Wash Ninja, Inc.

Wash Ninja® provides premium eco-friendly waterless car wash products and professional automotive detailing services with zero waste delivering the finest results.

