Smart Contact Lenses Market SWOT Analysis and World Key Players Revenue, Major and Forecasts to 2023

Market research future has published a research report on “Global Smart Contact Lenses Market”. The Global Smart Contact Lenses Market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2023. Smart Contact Lenses Market Report Included industry analysis, growth factor, size, share and Forecast up to 2023.

Trend in the use of medical devices is found to be increasing from last few years, with the urge of innovative product development and technological advancement. Smart contact lenses monitor physiological parameters like blood glucose level helping the patient to manage his/her health. It also help a person to take immediate action and take consultation if blood glucose levels are elevated. Hence, smart contact lenses have brought a revolutionary change in diabetes management. Global Smart contact lenses market is expected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period 2017 to 2023.

In this Market Research Future provided many Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Smart contact lenses market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Global Smart contact lenses Market Players

Key players in Smart Contact Lenses Market are: Samsung (South Korea), Sony (Japan), Alcon (U.S), Google (U.S), Sensimed SA (Switzerland)

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate company manufacturing wide range of products. In April 2016, the company received a patent for smart contact lenses with in-built camera in South Korea.

Global Smart contact lenses Market Regional analysis

Globally, America accounts for the largest market share. America consists of two regions namely North America and South America. According to American Diabetes Association, diabetes patients are 40% more susceptible to the glaucoma making it necessary to continuously monitor glucose levels, thus favoring the growth of this market.

Google is an American multinational technology company received a patent from the U.S FDA for smart contact lenses in November 2015. Increasing demand for self-monitoring devices, increasing aging population with eye disorders associated to diabetes and user friendliness of smart contact lenses drive this market in America.

Asia pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market to increasing burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and growth of medical device sector in developing economies such as China and India.

Global Smart contact lenses Market Segmentation

Global Smart contact lenses market has been segmented on the basis of application which includes Continuous Glucose Monitoring, Intraocular Pressure Monitoring and other applications. Other applications are Cholesterol detection, Sodium detection and Alcohol detection. On the basis of end users market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and home care settings.

